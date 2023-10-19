Celta vs Atlético de Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

As part of the tenth round of the Spanish La Liga, a contest of football prowess is set to unfold between Celta and Atlético. This engagement will grace the hallowed turf of the Balaídos Stadium on the 21st of October. The kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Celta

The team hailing from Vigo has amassed a mere six points with a goal difference that leans unfavorably at minus five. Celta's goal-scoring endeavors have been somewhat lackluster, finding the back of the net only ten times across nine matches.

In their recent encounter, Celta was unable to secure victory against Getafe, leaving little reason for jubilation among their supporters. It seems probable that their idols will spend the season residing in the lower echelons of the league table, locked in a survival battle, unless they can effect change in the near future.

Atlético

The visitors presently occupy the fourth position and harbor aspirations of contending for the championship, bolstered by their recent victories. Atlético has endured only a solitary defeat in the new season, courtesy of Valencia. Subsequent to this setback, the "mattress makers" adeptly reconfigured their strategy, culminating in victories over Real Madrid, Osasuna, Cádiz, and Real Sociedad. At present, the Madrid-based team trails Barcelona by a mere two points, with a match in hand.

Intriguing Facts Pertaining to the Match and the Historical Encounters

Celta has grappled with a five-match winless streak.

In stark contrast, Atlético boasts a streak of five consecutive victories.

Celta last triumphed over Atlético in 2018.

Prediction

The teams presently occupy disparate rungs on the league table. Atlético will undoubtedly enter the fray as the favorites, with bookmakers offering enticing odds on the "red-and-whites." To mitigate risk, I propose placing the wager on an Atlético victory with a level scoreline, or in other words, Atlético to win (0 handicap).