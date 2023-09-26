Prediction on game Win Celta Vigo Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Thursday 28 September, within the seventh round of the Spanish La Liga Celta will take Alaves. The meeting will take place on Estadio Balaidos and will kick off at 19:00 CET.

Celta

Rafael Benitez's team has failed to start the new season. Only one victory over Almeria in the first six matches is not considered an acceptable result. The club from the city of Vigo sets itself other tasks than the struggle to maintain a place in the strongest division of Spanish football.

From the eminent mentor fans clearly expect a better result than the 13th place in the last season. Benitez does have time to correct his mistakes. In the next three matches in the opponents of Celta are the teams, not stronger than it on the selection of players. And the match with Alaves is by no means an exception.

Alaves

Alaves started the new season a bit more successfully. Victories over Valencia and Sevilla allow the team to be on the 14th position in the table. I think that finishing in this position will be considered a success for the team. It should be noted that Alaves just returned to La Liga after the relegation in the season 2021/2022.

At the beginning of the season, the team shows quite interesting football. In attack, 33-year-old forward Kike Garcia excels, who in the first six La Liga matches has already managed to upset the opponents' goalkeepers twice. But I will also note that in their four lost matches Alaves did not score.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Celta at home in the current season has not yet picked up points and scored no goals.

The guests have similar statistics in away matches this season. Alaves has lost all three and at the same time has not scored once either.

Celta have won their last five matches against Alaves in La Liga. The total score is 17:2.

Prediction

One of the teams will interrupt their unsuccessful series. Bookmakers consider Celta as the favourite. I think we should listen and bet on the victory of Benitez's wards.