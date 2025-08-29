Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.57 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Sunday, August 31, at 17:00 Central European Time, Celta will host Villarreal at Estadio Balaídos in Vigo for Matchday 3 of La Liga. Let's take a look at a betting pick focused on the attacking potential of both teams in this showdown.

Celta Vigo

Celta had a strong previous season, finishing seventh in La Liga and earning a direct ticket to the main draw of the Europa League—a significant achievement for the club. During the offseason, the team had an intensive preparation period, playing seven friendlies, but managed to win just three while losing the other four.

The start of the new campaign has been tough for Celta: they lost their first home match to Getafe, 0-2, then drew twice in a row with identical 1-1 scores—first against Mallorca, then Betis. As a result, after three matches, the team has just two points and sits 13th in the table.

However, Celta tend to feel confident at home against Villarreal: they've won their last two encounters in Vigo and have gone unbeaten in the last four home clashes against the "Yellow Submarine," last losing back in 2021.

Villarreal

Villarreal enjoyed a successful season, clinching a spot in the Champions League for the first time since the 2021/22 campaign. The "Yellow Submarine" finished fifth in La Liga, storming into the top five thanks to an impressive run of six straight wins to close out the season.

In the summer, Villarreal played eight friendlies but managed just one win—against Arsenal. They lost three times and drew four matches.

Nevertheless, the start of the new league campaign has been as convincing as possible: both opening home matches ended in victories—2-0 over Real Oviedo and a 5-0 thrashing of Girona. With such an impressive goal difference, Villarreal sits atop the league table.

Head-to-head against Celta, Villarreal also hold a slight edge: three wins, two losses, and one draw in the last six meetings. Notably, five of those six games were high-scoring—going over 2.5 goals, with both teams scoring in five of those encounters.

Probable lineups

Celta: Radu, Rodriguez, Lago, Ristic, Mingueza, Sotelo, Moriba, Alvarez, Duran, Svedberg, Iglesias.

Radu, Rodriguez, Lago, Ristic, Mingueza, Sotelo, Moriba, Alvarez, Duran, Svedberg, Iglesias. Villarreal: Junior Reis, Cardona, Marin, Foyth, Mourinho, Moleiro, Comesaña, Guye, Buchanan, Etta Eyong, Pepe.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Celta have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches.

Celta's last 5 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Villarreal have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Three of Villarreal's last 4 away games have seen under 2.5 goals.

The last 5 head-to-head matches have all seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 5 of the last 6 meetings.

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal match prediction

Celta have had a rough start to the season, but they're clearly motivated to bounce back in front of their home fans and clinch their first league win. Villarreal, on the other hand, have kicked off with confidence and attacking flair, showing that the "Yellow Submarine" are in fine form. These two sides traditionally deliver entertaining, open football whenever they meet, with goals coming from both ends. Given the current form and stats, we can expect an active match with both teams finding the net. My tip for this game: both teams to score at odds of 1.57.