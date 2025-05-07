RU RU ES ES FR FR
Celta Vigo vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 10, 2025

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 10, 2025

Luis Torres
Celta Vigo vs Sevilla prediction Photo: https://x.com/RCCelta/Author unknownn
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo
LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 10:15 Celta Vigo - Sevilla
-
- : -
Spain, Vigo, Abanca Balaidos
Sevilla Sevilla
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Saturday, May 10, at 16:15 Central European Time, local side Celta will host Sevilla at the Estadio Balaídos in Vigo for a Matchday 35 clash in La Liga. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on the victory of one of the teams.

Celta Vigo

Celta are enjoying a strong season in La Liga and, with four rounds to go, currently occupy seventh place, remaining among the contenders for a Europa League spot. However, the competition is fierce—just eight points separate Celta from 16th-placed Sevilla, their upcoming opponents. After an impressive eight-match unbeaten run, Celta have suffered a slight dip: they've lost three of their last four games. However, the opposition has been tough—narrow losses to Real Madrid (2-3) and Barcelona (3-4) are understandable, sandwiched around a confident 3-0 home win over a solid Villarreal side. All of Celta's remaining fixtures this season are against direct rivals for European qualification, making the end of the campaign especially tense.

It’s worth noting that Celta are much more assured at home, ranking among the league's top five in home performance. That said, Celta have failed to beat Sevilla in their last four head-to-head encounters: two defeats and two 1-1 draws in the most recent matches between the sides.

Sevilla

As for Sevilla, the team is enduring a disastrous campaign. With just four rounds to play, they still haven’t secured their La Liga status for next season. Sevilla sit 16th in the table with 38 points, just six clear of the drop zone. Their results have been highly inconsistent: they are currently on a seven-match winless streak—five losses and two draws.

In their last outing, Sevilla hosted Leganés, one of the league’s strugglers, and twice took the lead during the match, but couldn’t hold on, as the game ended 2-2. Away from home, the team is also struggling: three consecutive defeats, and in the last two, they failed to score at all.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Celta have lost three of their last four matches.
  • Four of Celta’s last five games featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Sevilla have failed to win nine of their last ten matches.
  • Sevilla have lost three of their last four away matches.
  • Sevilla are unbeaten in eight of the last nine head-to-head meetings.
  • Both teams have scored in five of the last six head-to-head encounters.

Probable lineups

  • Celta Vigo: Guaita, Alonso, Lago, Rodriguez, Mingueza, Beltrán, Moriba, Carreira, Gonzalez, Lopez, Iglesias.
  • Sevilla: Nyland, Salas, Badé, Pedrosa, Juanlu, Saul, Agoumé, Suso, Piqué, Lukébakio, Romero.

Prediction for Celta Vigo vs Sevilla

Given the motivation, current form, and statistics, Celta look like clear favorites for this match. They are fighting for European qualification, play confidently at home, and have shown they can compete even against top opposition. Meanwhile, Sevilla are enduring a miserable season, winless in seven straight, and still battling to avoid relegation. Taking all these factors into account, Celta simply must seize this opportunity and claim a crucial three points on home soil. My bet for this match is a Celta victory at odds of 1.84.

