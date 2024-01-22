RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad prediction
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo
Copa del Rey Spain 23 jan 2024, 15:30 Celta Vigo - Real Sociedad
-
- : -
Spain, Vigo, Abanca Balaidos
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

We present our readers with a forecast for the match between Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad, where the teams will face each other on January 23 in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Celta Vigo

The "Celts" are navigating a challenging season in La Liga, currently occupying the 16th position, with only a two-point gap from the relegation zone. Given these circumstances, experienced coach Rafa Benitez and his team aim to secure their place in the elite division of Spanish football. In the last round, Celta suffered a home defeat, precisely to Real Sociedad, with a score of 0-1. The Copa del Rey serves as a potential redemption for the team's modest league performance, although reaching the quarterfinals cannot be considered a remarkable achievement.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad is in a better position than their opponent, standing sixth in the league but trailing the top four by 6 points. The crucial victory over Celta Vigo in the last round, which we previously mentioned, was significant for the team's psyche as they had not won in La Liga for four consecutive matches. Besides their domestic campaign, Real Sociedad continues to compete in the UEFA Champions League, where they will face the formidable PSG in the Round of 16.

Head-to-Head History

Encounters between these clubs often lack goal abundance, with fewer than three goals scored in five out of the last six meetings. It's noteworthy that Real Sociedad has remained undefeated against Celta Vigo in the last eight encounters, securing six wins and two draws.

Match prediction for Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad

This tournament holds great importance for both teams, and neither will spare efforts. The recent league encounter between them served as a rehearsal for this clash, and a different game pattern might unfold here. There is no clear favorite in this matchup, but we will take a risk and place a bet on Real Sociedad to win with a clean sheet, considering the possibility of an overtime scenario.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
