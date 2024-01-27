Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.64 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Celta Vigo and Girona will open the Sunday fixtures in La Liga. The forecast for the match between these opponents can be found on our website.

Celta Vigo

"Celestials" are currently in the 16th position in the league, continuing the battle for survival, with only a two-point gap from the danger zone. In the last round, Celta Vigo lost at home to Real Sociedad with a score of 0-1, and then suffered another defeat to the same opponent at home in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, losing 1-2. Now, all thoughts should be focused on staying in the top Spanish division. In terms of gameplay, Rafa Benitez's team does not look bad.

Girona

The major surprise of this season in Spain continues to impress as Girona sits in second place in the league. They are only two points behind the leader Real Madrid, with a comfortable 11-point lead over the fifth-placed team, allowing them to dream of the Champions League. In the last round, Girona defeated Sevilla at home with a score of 5-1, with Artem Dovbyk scoring a hat-trick. The team also played in the Copa del Rey recently, unexpectedly losing away to Mallorca with a score of 2-3, falling victim to overconfidence. This defeat was only the second of the season, but it forced them to exit the tournament.

Head-to-Head History

The first-round encounter was challenging, with Celta Vigo giving a tough fight away and Girona securing a victory by scoring the only goal in injury time - 1-0.

Celta Vigo vs Girona Prediction

In this matchup, bookmakers did not dare to give an advantage to either team. Celta Vigo's style is certainly uncomfortable for Girona, so expect a game with both teams striving for victory. A draw won't suit anyone, so the football should be played on conflicting courses. Betting on both teams to score seems reasonable here.