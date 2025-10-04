Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.81 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Sunday, October 5, we’re in for a clash from the eighth round of the Spanish La Liga as Celta Vigo hosts Atletico Madrid. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip for this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid: Match preview

Celta finished seventh in the table last season and earned a berth in the UEFA Europa League. The team has already kicked off their new European campaign. In the opening round, the Galicians fell to Stuttgart 1-2, but bounced back in their previous outing with a 3-1 win over PAOK. In La Liga, however, the start has been far from ideal for Celta. They lost 0-2 to Getafe in the opener, then drew five straight matches, before falling 1-2 to Elche in the last round. With only five points, Celta currently sit 17th in the league standings.

Atletico Madrid also stumbled out of the blocks this season. In the first three rounds, Los Colchoneros lost 1-2 to Espanyol and drew the other two fixtures. They claimed their first win in round four, beating Villarreal 2-0, but then failed to build momentum: in the UEFA Champions League they lost 2-3 to Liverpool, and in La Liga they shared the spoils with Mallorca 1-1. Since then, Atletico have been on a tear—last round, they thrashed Real Madrid 5-2 at home, and in the Champions League, they demolished Eintracht 5-1. Now, the Madrid side has surged into the top five, boasting 12 points and holding fifth place in the standings.

Match facts and head-to-head

Celta have won only one match this season.

Atletico are unbeaten in their last four games, winning three in a row.

Atletico have scored at least three goals in each of their last three matches.

Atletico Madrid have found the net in ten consecutive fixtures.

Celta Vigo haven’t managed a clean sheet in their last nine games.

The last head-to-head between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

Celta Vigo: Radu; Rodriguez, Dominguez, Alonso; Abdellaoui, Beltran, Sotelo, Alvarez; Duran, Iglesias, Zaragoza.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Cox, Barrios, Gonzalez; Alvarez, Sorloth.

Prediction

Atletico Madrid are in red-hot form right now and scoring for fun. Celta are struggling, and despite playing away, I believe Atletico will come out on top. That’s exactly where my money is going.