Celje vs Sabah Baku: Can Celje claim another victory and advance?

Prediction on game Win NK Celje Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the return leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers, Celje will host Sabah Baku on Thursday, July 17, at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this clash.

Celje vs Sabah Baku: Match facts and head-to-head

The first leg ended with a 3-2 win for Celje.

Celje are winless in their last three home games: two draws and one defeat.

Sabah Baku have won just one of their last five away fixtures.

Celje have scored at least once in each of their previous 22 matches.

Sabah are on an 11-game scoring streak.

Celje have not suffered a single shutout in their last ten games.

This will be only the second ever meeting between these two clubs.

Celje vs Sabah Baku: Match preview

Both sides prepared for this encounter solely via friendly matches. Each team played just one: the Slovenians lost 1-2, while the Azerbaijani side drew 2-2. Last season, Celje finished fourth in the Slovenian league. Sabah Baku earned their European ticket by winning the Azerbaijan Cup, defeating Qarabag 3-2 in the final.

The first leg delivered a real goal fest. By the 18th minute, the teams had already traded three goals, with Sabah taking the lead. However, Celje quickly regained composure and seized control of the game. The result: two more goals in the second half and a 3-2 victory. It’s a solid advantage for the Slovenians ahead of the return leg, especially with home turf on their side.

Probable line-ups

Celje: Sluga, Vuklišević, Tutiškinas, Karničnik, Juanjo Nieto, Kvesić, Zabukovnik, Josifov, Avdili, Sturm, Kovačević

Sabah Baku: Pokatilov, Igor Nogueira, Dashdemirov, Zedadka, Solvet, Khaibulaev, Nuriyev, Aliyev, Lepinica, Shafranko, Mikels

Prediction

In the first match, Celje showed great character to snatch a 3-2 victory. The team has both the motivation and a slim advantage heading into the decider. I believe the Slovenian side can build on their lead and progress to the next round. My pick for this match: Celje to win at odds of 1.8.