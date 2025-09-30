Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.61 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 2, 2025, in the opening round of the UEFA Conference League group stage, Celje will host Greek side AEK. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on both teams’ attacking output in this clash.

Celje

The Slovenian club Celje finished fourth in last season’s Slovenian league, earning a spot in the Europa League. However, they fell to AEK Larnaca in the qualifiers and continued their European journey in the Conference League. Here, Celje looked confident: first defeating Swiss side Lugano, then overcoming Czech club Ostrava in the final round to secure a place in the main tournament.

At the start of the new season, Celje is in outstanding form. The team is currently on an impressive eight-match unbeaten run, winning seven of those fixtures. In the domestic league, after ten games played, Celje sits firmly at the top with an 11-point lead over second place and boasts an impressive goal difference of 33:9.

There is no head-to-head history between Celje and AEK, so this will be their first-ever meeting. That fact adds extra motivation for both teams as they kick off the group stage.

AEK

AEK finished last season fourth in the Greek league, earning the right to represent Greece in the Conference League. The team had a shot at the Europa League but fell to Olympiacos in the Greek Cup semifinals, ending their trophy chase.

AEK has started the new season on a solid note. They successfully navigated the Conference League qualifying rounds, defeating Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Cypriot side Aris, and then Anderlecht in the final round. Their form has carried over to other competitions, too: they've already won two Greek Cup fixtures, and in the league, after five matches, AEK shares top spot with Olympiacos, both on 13 points, separated only by goal difference.

Overall, the team is on a remarkable 13-match unbeaten streak. AEK has won seven of their last eight games, keeping clean sheets in six of those victories.

Probable lineups

Celje: Leban, Djevsenak, Nieto, Beyger, Tutiskinas, Lisakovich, Kvesic, Kovacevic, Kornicnik, Sturm, Iosifov.

AEK: Strakosha, Rota, Mukudi, Relvas, Penrice, Eliasson, Mantolas, Pineda, Koita, Jovic, Pierrot.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Celje have won 7 of their last 8 matches.

Celje have won 5 of their last 6 home matches.

5 of Celje’s last 6 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 3 of Celje’s last 4 games.

AEK have won 8 of their last 9 matches.

AEK have scored first in 11 of their last 12 games.

This will be the first ever meeting between these sides.

Celje vs AEK match prediction

Both teams have kicked off the season at a high level and are in great form, having successfully navigated qualification for the group stage. Celje have looked superb, showing strong home form and leading the Slovenian league with confidence. AEK are also unbeaten domestically, sharing the top spot in Greece, and have been finding the net regularly in recent matches. Taking all these factors into consideration, we can expect a lively, attacking encounter from both sides. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.61.