RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Celje vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 2 October 2025

Celje vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 2 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
NK Celje vs AEK Athens prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/AEK.FC.OFFICIAL/Author unknownn
NK Celje NK Celje
Europa Conference League (Round 1) 02 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Celje, Stadion Z'dezele
AEK Athens AEK Athens
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.61
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 2, 2025, in the opening round of the UEFA Conference League group stage, Celje will host Greek side AEK. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on both teams’ attacking output in this clash.

Celje

The Slovenian club Celje finished fourth in last season’s Slovenian league, earning a spot in the Europa League. However, they fell to AEK Larnaca in the qualifiers and continued their European journey in the Conference League. Here, Celje looked confident: first defeating Swiss side Lugano, then overcoming Czech club Ostrava in the final round to secure a place in the main tournament.

At the start of the new season, Celje is in outstanding form. The team is currently on an impressive eight-match unbeaten run, winning seven of those fixtures. In the domestic league, after ten games played, Celje sits firmly at the top with an 11-point lead over second place and boasts an impressive goal difference of 33:9.

There is no head-to-head history between Celje and AEK, so this will be their first-ever meeting. That fact adds extra motivation for both teams as they kick off the group stage.

AEK

AEK finished last season fourth in the Greek league, earning the right to represent Greece in the Conference League. The team had a shot at the Europa League but fell to Olympiacos in the Greek Cup semifinals, ending their trophy chase.

AEK has started the new season on a solid note. They successfully navigated the Conference League qualifying rounds, defeating Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Cypriot side Aris, and then Anderlecht in the final round. Their form has carried over to other competitions, too: they've already won two Greek Cup fixtures, and in the league, after five matches, AEK shares top spot with Olympiacos, both on 13 points, separated only by goal difference.

Overall, the team is on a remarkable 13-match unbeaten streak. AEK has won seven of their last eight games, keeping clean sheets in six of those victories.

Probable lineups

  • Celje: Leban, Djevsenak, Nieto, Beyger, Tutiskinas, Lisakovich, Kvesic, Kovacevic, Kornicnik, Sturm, Iosifov.
  • AEK: Strakosha, Rota, Mukudi, Relvas, Penrice, Eliasson, Mantolas, Pineda, Koita, Jovic, Pierrot.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Celje have won 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Celje have won 5 of their last 6 home matches.
  • 5 of Celje’s last 6 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Celje’s last 4 games.
  • AEK have won 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • AEK have scored first in 11 of their last 12 games.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these sides.

Celje vs AEK match prediction

Both teams have kicked off the season at a high level and are in great form, having successfully navigated qualification for the group stage. Celje have looked superb, showing strong home form and leading the Slovenian league with confidence. AEK are also unbeaten domestically, sharing the top spot in Greece, and have been finding the net regularly in recent matches. Taking all these factors into consideration, we can expect a lively, attacking encounter from both sides. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.61.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.61
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.7 Chicago Fire FC Recommended Mostbet
APR FC vs Pyramids FC prediction CAF Champions League 01 oct 2025, 08:00 APR vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 APR FC Odds: 1.6 Pyramids FC Bet now 1xBet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 12:45 Royal Union vs Newcastle: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.72 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 12:45 Union vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 1, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.58 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 oct 2025, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: Can Kaizer Chiefs secure another victory? Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 2 AmaZulu Bet now 1xBet
Villarreal vs Juventus prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Villarreal vs Juventus. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.65 Juventus Bet now 1xBet
Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao: who will claim victory in the new UEFA Champions League season? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.87 Athletic Club Recommended Melbet
Arsenal vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal vs Olympiacos: should we expect another confident win from Arsenal? Arsenal Odds: 1.45 Olympiacos Bet now Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Sporting CP prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Napoli vs Sporting prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 01.10.2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.72 Sporting CP Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Manchester City prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Monaco vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 Monaco Odds: 1.6 Manchester City Recommended 1xBet
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Barcelona vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 1, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.6 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Melbet
SSC Napoli vs Sporting CP prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Napoli vs Sporting prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 1, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.74 Sporting CP Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores