Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction
EuroCup 31 jan 2024, 11:30 Cedevita Olimpija - London Lions
Ljubljana, Arena Stožice
This week, the EuroCup basketball competition is set to continue. On Wednesday, January 31, a match will take place between Cedevita Olimpija from Slovenia and London Lions from England. The game is scheduled to commence at 18:30 Central European Time.

Cedevita Olimpija

The team from Ljubljana currently occupies the bottom spot in Group A of the Eurocup. After 16 matches, Cedevita Olimpija has only secured a solitary victory, suffering 15 defeats. The Slovenian side has no theoretical chance of reaching the playoffs, making this EuroCup season a mere formality for them. Overall, in their last five matches, Cedevita Olimpija has recorded two victories and three losses.

London Lions

The team of a different caliber altogether. Currently occupying the third position in Group A, they boast 11 wins and five losses. The English team is in contention for the second spot, providing them with much greater motivation than their opponents in this game. In their last five matches, the London team has secured three victories and suffered two defeats.

Head-to-Head History

These teams have only met once before. In November 2023, London Lions hosted Cedevita Olimpija and emerged victorious with a scoreline of 101-95.

Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions Prediction

My prediction is straightforward and reliable. Considering the motivation of the London Lions, they are poised to secure a convincing victory over their less motivated counterparts. Prediction: a resounding win for the visiting team.

