Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2025

Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Castellon vs Sporting Gijon prediction Photo: https://transfer-site.co.uk/ Author unknown
Castellon Castellon
Segunda Division Spain 05 may 2025, 14:30 Castellon - Sporting Gijon
-
- : -
Spain, Castellon de la Plana, Estadio Skyfi Castalia
Sporting Gijon Sporting Gijon
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Sporting Gijon wont lose
Odds: 1.95

On May 5, at the Estadio SkyFi Castalia, the 38th round of the Spanish Segunda will see Castellón take on Sporting Gijón. For this match, I suggest a bet on goals / cards / winner.

Castellón

The team occasionally made it to La Liga in the last century, even if they didn't leave much of a mark there. But since 1991, they haven't managed to return, and since 2010 they've spent only one season at Segunda level, spending much more time in the fourth division. It was only last spring that they finally managed to get promoted from the third tier by winning their group.

As expected, the newly promoted side has been fighting for survival. However, they've looked fairly confident in that battle, especially since late March, when they managed three consecutive draws and then demolished Almería for a big win. After that, they lost 0-1 to Málaga.

Sporting Gijón

Not so long ago, this club was something of an elevator between the divisions. They never stayed long in La Liga, but still managed to make their way there from time to time. The last time was from 2015 to 2017, when they spent a couple of consecutive seasons at that level. Since then, they've had two attempts to return via the playoffs: immediately after relegation and again last summer, but both were unsuccessful.

Now, the fight is only to avoid falling into the relegation zone. For a long stretch—nine games in a row since February—they couldn't win, but back-to-back victories over Eldense and Mirandés changed a lot. Perhaps getting complacent, they lost 0-1 away to Cádiz in the last round.

Match facts

  • Castellón suffered their first defeat in five matches
  • Sporting Gijón have won two of their last three games
  • On average, Sporting Gijón score 1.24 goals and concede 1.22 goals per match

H2H

In the last four head-to-head encounters, the home team has always come out on top.

Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction

The bookmakers see the home side as favorites. But the visitors are in good form too—let's bet that they won't lose this match (odds – 1.95).

Prediction on game Sporting Gijon wont lose
Odds: 1.95

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
