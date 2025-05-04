Casper Ruud vs Jack Draper prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 21,5 Odds: 1.7 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On May 4, Casper Ruud and Jack Draper will battle it out in the final match of the Madrid tournament. Here’s my detailed prediction for this exciting showdown.

Casper Ruud

The Norwegian has not been particularly impressive this season, reaching just one final in Dallas—an event with a relatively weak field—where he ultimately lost the decisive match to Shapovalov. Ruud is currently ranked 15th in the world, a notable drop from his season start at No. 6.

Ruud is always a threat on clay courts, where he consistently delivers his best results. In Madrid, he has yet to drop a set, scoring consecutive wins over: Rinderknech – 6:3, 6:4, Korda – 6:3, 6:3, Fritz – 7:5, 6:4, Medvedev – 6:3, 7:5, and Cerundolo – 6:4, 7:5.

Jack Draper

Draper, on the other hand, is showing real progress this season. The Brit clinched the prestigious Indian Wells title and also reached the final in Doha. Thanks to his strong performances, Draper has surged to No. 6 in the world rankings, signaling his comfort even on clay.

He hasn't dropped a set in Madrid either, defeating Griekspoor – 6:3, 6:4 in his opener. Against Berrettini, Draper took the first set 7:6 before his opponent retired. He then dispatched American Tommy Paul with authority – 6:2, 6:2. Draper breezed past Italy’s Arnaldi – 6:0, 6:4, and later overcame another Italian, Musetti – 6:3, 7:6.

Match facts

Ruud has won 20 out of 26 matches this season.

Draper boasts 19 wins from 23 encounters.

The odds for this match are: Ruud to win – 2.92, Draper to win – 1.45.

Prediction

This final features two in-form players who have both excelled throughout the tournament. They’ve never faced each other before. On paper, Draper is the favorite, largely due to his consistency this season. I expect a tough contest for both. A bet on over 21.5 games looks like a solid option.