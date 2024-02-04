RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Caroline Garcia vs Sorana Cirstea prediction and betting tips on February 5, 2024

Caroline Garcia vs Sorana Cirstea prediction and betting tips on February 5, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Caroline Garcia vs Sorana Cirstea prediction
Caroline Garcia
2024 Abu Dhabi Open Yesterday, 04:00 Caroline Garcia - Sorana Cirstea
Abu Dhabi , Zayed Sports City
Sorana Cirstea
Prediction on game Win Caroline Garcia
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On February 5th, the main draw of the women's tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi will commence, featuring a first-round encounter between Caroline Garcia and Sorana Cirstea.

Caroline Garcia

The French tennis player possesses all the qualities of a top-tier player, having held that status in the past. However, she currently stands as a formidable mid-tier player, occupying the 20th spot in the world rankings. At 30 years old, Garcia's time at the pinnacle of the sport is gradually diminishing. In the recent Australian Open, she defeated the former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the first round with a score of 6-4, 7-6 but subsequently succumbed to the less heralded Polish player, Frech, with the same scoreline of 4-6, 6-7.

Sorana Cirstea

Known as an experienced mid-tier player in world tennis since 2008, the Romanian athlete consistently finished the season within the top 100, barring only one occasion. Cirstea currently holds the 25th position in the world rankings, at the age of 33, considered a veteran in tennis terms. She has played three matches this year, losing in all instances in three sets – first to Noskova in Brisbane, then to Ostapenko in Adelaide. A notable match at the Australian Open saw Cirstea leading 6-0, 3-0 against Chinese player Wang but eventually losing the match.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The opponents have faced each other four times, with the head-to-head record currently standing at 2-2. They crossed paths twice last year, with Cirstea emerging victorious in both encounters.
  • Cirstea is on a streak of six consecutive losses in official tournaments.
  • Garcia has won 5 out of 8 matches played this year.

Prediction for Caroline Garcia vs Sorana Cirstea

This match promises a clash between solid mid-tier players, both comfortably positioned within the top 30. Garcia holds a slight favoritism in this pairing, appearing in better form than her opponent this season. Confidence is likely to be on her side. We place our bet on Garcia securing a clean victory.

Prediction on game Win Caroline Garcia
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 08:00 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Sorana Cirstea Odds: 1.75 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.73 Ons Jabeur Bet now 1xBet
Iran vs Qatar prediction Asian Cup 07 feb 2024, 10:00 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Iran Odds: 1.6 Qatar Bet now MelBet
Santa Clara vs FC Porto prediction Taca de Portugal 07 feb 2024, 11:00 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Santa Clara Odds: 1.64 FC Porto Recommended 1xBet
Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction EuroCup 07 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.58 Hapoel Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024