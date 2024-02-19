RU RU NG NG
Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks prediction
NHL Today, 19:00 Carolina Hurricanes - Chicago Blackhawks
Raleigh, PNC-Arena
Prediction on game W1(-1,5)
Odds: 1.6

On the eve of February 20th, the NHL regular championship will delight enthusiasts with merely two encounters, notably featuring the clash between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks. An exclusive prediction for this match has been curated by our esteemed analysts.

Carolina Hurricanes

The ongoing regular championship season has proven auspicious for Carolina, as the club firmly secures its position at fourth in the Eastern Conference. In their recent fixture, the team triumphed over the formidable Vegas Golden Knights with a scoreline of 3-1, marking their fourth victory in five encounters, a testament to their commendable form. Considering the team's performance and level of play, qualifying for the playoffs should pose no quandary. Neither Raanta nor Andersen are anticipated to significantly contribute to their side's endeavors in this impending confrontation.

Chicago Blackhawks

At this juncture of the season, Chicago stands as the league's weakest contender, languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference. Their most recent match witnessed the Blackhawks clinching victory against the Ottawa Senators at home, with the winning goal netted a mere two minutes before the final buzzer, thereby terminating an arduous streak of eight consecutive defeats. Establishing any tournament aspirations is a challenging endeavor; perhaps avoiding the cellar position in the conference should be their modest aim, trailing San Jose by a marginal two points, albeit the competitor has played one match fewer. Chicago encounters five roster casualties preceding this encounter.

Intriguing Match Insights and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have yet to encounter each other in the ongoing season; however, in the previous season, they clashed twice, with Carolina emerging victorious on both occasions with identical 3-0 scorelines.
  • Chicago's performance on the road is abysmal, enduring 24 defeats in 28 away matches.
  • Carolina boasts 17 victories in 27 home fixtures.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks Prediction

Judging by the odds, bookmakers harbor no reservations regarding the arena hosts' triumph. Carolina exhibits commendable form and enjoys home advantage, thereby expectedly encountering minimal resistance from the underdog. The guests, albeit still grappling with a crisis, are relieved from performance pressure. Therefore, we advocate for backing the success of the Hurricanes with a handicap of -1.5 goals.

Prediction on game W1(-1,5)
Odds: 1.6

