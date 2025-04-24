Cardiff City vs West Bromwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Prediction on game West Bromwich wont lose Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 45th round of the Championship will be played on Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium, where local Cardiff will host West Bromwich. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this confrontation with good odds.

Match preview

Cardiff City approaches the 45th round of the Championship in an extremely difficult position. The team has dropped to the penultimate, 23rd spot in the table, and is now only three points away from the safety zone. The club's fate hangs by a thread — to avoid their first relegation to League 1 in 22 years, they need to win both remaining matches. However, the upcoming opponents are not easy — first West Bromwich, then Norwich.

The Welsh team's form does not inspire optimism. The Bluebirds have failed to win in their last six rounds (4 draws and 2 losses), complicating their fight for survival. In the previous round, they squandered a lead against Oxford, ending the game in a 1-1 home draw. A lack of scoring and dropped points in the closing stages of matches have become a real problem for the team in recent weeks.

West Bromwich is still clinging to a chance to reach the playoffs, but the task looks almost unrealistic. The Baggies are in 10th position, trailing the sixth spot by six points. To clinch a top-6 spot, they not only need to win their two remaining matches but also hope for slip-ups from four competitors.

The form of Carlos Corberan's team raises serious questions — West Bromwich has lost five of their last six encounters, and in the last round, they were defeated at home by Derby County with a score of 1-3. This setback became their second consecutive loss and further complicated their playoff ambitions. Despite having plenty of talented players, the team cannot seem to rally at crucial moments and consistently drops points.

Probable lineups

Cardiff City : Horvath, Rinomhota, Fish, Bagan, Dauda, Colwill, Mannsverk, Davies, Ashford, Alves, Saleh

: Horvath, Rinomhota, Fish, Bagan, Dauda, Colwill, Mannsverk, Davies, Ashford, Alves, Saleh West Bromwich: Griffiths – Heggem, Holgate, Bartley, Furlong – Diakité, Cena – Johnstone, Diangana, Fellows – Lancashire

Match facts and head-to-head

West Bromwich has won two of the last five matches against Cardiff

No more than two goals were scored in the last five encounters

Both teams scored in one of the last five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight advantage to the home team in this match, assessing Cardiff's victory at odds of 2.20. We believe that the visitors will put up a fight and, at the very least, not lose. Our bet is 'West Bromwich not to lose' at odds of 1.70.