RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Cardiff City vs West Bromwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Cardiff vs West Bromwich prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Cardiff Cardiff
EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Cardiff - West Bromwich
-
- : -
England, Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium
West Bromwich West Bromwich
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game West Bromwich wont lose
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the 45th round of the Championship will be played on Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium, where local Cardiff will host West Bromwich. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this confrontation with good odds.

Match preview

Cardiff City approaches the 45th round of the Championship in an extremely difficult position. The team has dropped to the penultimate, 23rd spot in the table, and is now only three points away from the safety zone. The club's fate hangs by a thread — to avoid their first relegation to League 1 in 22 years, they need to win both remaining matches. However, the upcoming opponents are not easy — first West Bromwich, then Norwich.

The Welsh team's form does not inspire optimism. The Bluebirds have failed to win in their last six rounds (4 draws and 2 losses), complicating their fight for survival. In the previous round, they squandered a lead against Oxford, ending the game in a 1-1 home draw. A lack of scoring and dropped points in the closing stages of matches have become a real problem for the team in recent weeks.

West Bromwich is still clinging to a chance to reach the playoffs, but the task looks almost unrealistic. The Baggies are in 10th position, trailing the sixth spot by six points. To clinch a top-6 spot, they not only need to win their two remaining matches but also hope for slip-ups from four competitors.

The form of Carlos Corberan's team raises serious questions — West Bromwich has lost five of their last six encounters, and in the last round, they were defeated at home by Derby County with a score of 1-3. This setback became their second consecutive loss and further complicated their playoff ambitions. Despite having plenty of talented players, the team cannot seem to rally at crucial moments and consistently drops points.

Probable lineups

  • Cardiff City: Horvath, Rinomhota, Fish, Bagan, Dauda, Colwill, Mannsverk, Davies, Ashford, Alves, Saleh
  • West Bromwich: Griffiths – Heggem, Holgate, Bartley, Furlong – Diakité, Cena – Johnstone, Diangana, Fellows – Lancashire

Match facts and head-to-head

  • West Bromwich has won two of the last five matches against Cardiff
  • No more than two goals were scored in the last five encounters
  • Both teams scored in one of the last five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight advantage to the home team in this match, assessing Cardiff's victory at odds of 2.20. We believe that the visitors will put up a fight and, at the very least, not lose. Our bet is 'West Bromwich not to lose' at odds of 1.70.

Prediction on game West Bromwich wont lose
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction Mutua Madrid Open 25 apr 2025, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - April 25, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.94 Marta Kostyuk Recommended Betwinner
Brisbane Roar FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 01:00 Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.59 Wellington Phoenix Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 03:00 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers prediction: can the visitors secure three points? Newcastle Jets Odds: 2.02 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 05:35 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.72 Adelaide United Recommended 1Win
Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 07:30 QPR vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.96 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 apr 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 26, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.66 AmaZulu Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: are we in for a goal fest? Hoffenheim Odds: 2.06 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.5 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.54 Leicester Bet now 1Win
Millwall vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Millwall Odds: 1.6 Swansea Recommended 1xBet
Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.86 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Hull vs Derby prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Hull Odds: 1.8 Derby Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Macarthur FC - : - Melbourne Victory 25 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
VfB Stuttgart - : - FC Heidenheim 25 apr 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
VfB Stuttgart
-
FC Heidenheim
-
14:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Nice 25 apr 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Nice
-
14:45
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Alajuelense Fined Heavily After National Classic for Repeated Offenses and Misconduct Football news Today, 22:29 Costa Rican Football Rocked as Santos Deemed Technically Bankrupt by Fedefútbol Football news Today, 22:20 MLS Clubs Eye Jamie Vardy After Leicester Farewell Amid Retirement Concerns Football news Today, 21:35 FIFA Sets Tentative Date and Venue for América vs LAFC Despite Ongoing TAS Ruling on León Football news Today, 21:18 São Paulo Working on Deal With Lazio to Keep Marcos Antônio Past June Football news Today, 21:05 Gallardo Nears Final Lineup as River Gears Up for Superclásico Clash Football news Today, 20:34 Peru Set to Appoint World Cup Veteran as Next Head Coach Football news Today, 20:15 PSG Acquires Miramar Misiones in Strategic Sports Alliance Football news Today, 19:50 Sporting Cristal Handed Tough Sanction Over Racist Incidents in Liga 1 Football news Today, 19:43 Chucky Lozano Breaks Silence Over Mexico Snub and Eyes National Team Return
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores