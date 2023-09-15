Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 16, the match of the sixth round of the English Championship will take place, in which Cardiff City and Swansea will play. The teams are neighbors in the standings and both are fighting for survival in the second strongest division in the country.

Cardiff City

A team that recently played in the Premier League must now fight for survival in England's second division. After five matches, Cardiff City have only four points and 19th place in the standings.

In five matches of the new season, the Welsh team won only once, drew once and lost three times. In these meetings, Cardiff City scored eight goals but conceded 10.

In general, based on the game, Cardiff City does not look like such an obvious candidate for relegation. Most likely, the Welsh will remain in the Championship, but first they need to improve their game

Swansea

The representative of Wales does not please his fans in the new Championship draw. After five rounds, the team is in the relegation zone and takes 22nd place in the standings.

Swansea are among three teams yet to win this season. The guests have one draw and four defeats with a goal difference of 6:9.

Swansea are not doing well in the new season and they will certainly be fighting for a place above the relegation zone all the way. Now they are deservedly at the bottom of the standings and so far nothing is visible that will help correct the situation.

Match forecast

Although the home team failed at the start of the season, they look more confident than the guests. At the same time, bookmakers are inclined to believe that the guests are the favorites in this meeting. I suggest betting on the first team to win with a 0 handicap.