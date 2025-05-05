RU RU ES ES FR FR
Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ prediction Photo: https://x.com/Botafogo
Carabobo FC Carabobo FC
Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Carabobo FC - Botafogo RJ
-
- : -
International,
Botafogo RJ Botafogo RJ
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Botafogo RJ
Odds: 1.55
In the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, we’re in for a fourth-round clash in the Copa Libertadores, as Carabobo hosts Botafogo. The match kicks off at 00:00 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip lined up for this encounter.

Carabobo vs Botafogo: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Carabobo are unbeaten in their last five matches: two wins and three draws.
  • Botafogo have failed to win away from home in ten consecutive matches. They’ve lost their last five on the road.
  • Botafogo haven’t scored in their last eight away fixtures.
  • Carabobo have lost just once in their last ten home games.
  • Botafogo score more than 1.5 goals in 59% of their matches this season, while Carabobo do so in 53%.
  • Carabobo win to nil in 35% of their matches, Botafogo in 32%.
  • In the first round of the Copa Libertadores, Botafogo won 2-0.

Carabobo vs Botafogo: Match preview

It’s been a challenging Copa Libertadores campaign for Carabobo. They started their season with back-to-back defeats: 0-2 against Estudiantes and 0-2 to Botafogo. In the third round, they managed to steal a point from U. de Chile. However, with only one point, Carabobo sit at the bottom of the Copa Libertadores table. They are currently two points adrift of third place and five from second.

Botafogo, meanwhile, occupy third spot and are still in the race for a playoff berth. In their opening three matches, the Brazilian side suffered two identical 0-1 defeats to U. de Chile and Estudiantes. A win here would see Botafogo pull five points clear of fourth place and close in on the group leaders. I believe the team is fully focused—after all, they are the reigning Copa Libertadores champions and need to step up if they want to feature in the knockout rounds.

Probable lineups

  • Carabobo: Bruera, Guaramato, Aponte, Rodriguez, Pernia, Gonzalez, Perez, Nunez, Cañizales, Tortolero, Berrios
  • Botafogo: John, Jair Paula, David Loyola, Vitinho, Cuiabano, Newton, Patrick, Marlon Freitas, Igor Jesus, Arthur, Mastriani

Prediction

Botafogo have found themselves in a rather unexpected situation. They must win if they want to secure a playoff spot. That’s why I believe the visitors have every chance to get the result, and I’m backing them to win at odds of 1.55.

1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Latest News
