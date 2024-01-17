RU RU NG NG KE KE
Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Kenley Ward
Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction
Cape Verde Cape Verde
Africa Cup of Nations 19 jan 2024, 09:00 Cape Verde - Mozambique
-
- : -
International, Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny
Mozambique Mozambique
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the second match of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, the Cape Verde team will play against the Mozambique team. Both teams are approaching the head-to-head confrontation in an excellent mood, as they scored points in the first round. The meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Cape Verde

In the first round match, they achieved a difficult victory over Ghana (2:1) and are now considered one of the favorites to qualify from the group. It is Cape Verde that takes first place in its group and in a certain situation, even with four points, the team can reach the playoffs.

It is the nominal home team that is considered the favorites of the upcoming meeting, which means they have a real chance to resolve all issues after two rounds.

Mozambique

This team created one of the loudest sensations at the start of the tournament, drawing with Egypt with a score of 2:2. It is interesting that the Egyptians managed to escape in this match already in the referee's stoppage time, when Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot.

Now Mozambique has one point and they have a chance to reach the playoffs. In the final round, this team will play against Ghana, which has not looked like a formidable opponent for a long time.

History of the confrontation

The last time the teams played each other was three years ago, and then Cape Verde achieved a minimal victory.

Prediction for the match Cape Verde - Mozambique

The Cape Verdean national team players look like favorites. A sharp and organized attack can cause problems for the opponent. I'll bet on Cape Verde to win with a 0 handicap.

