Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Cape Town City Cape Town City
South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 14:00 Cape Town City - Mamelodi Sundowns
-
- : -
South Africa,
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 28th round of the South African Premier Division will take place on Saturday at the Green Point Stadium, where local side Cape Town City hosts Mamelodi Sundowns. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Cape Town City are desperately fighting for survival, sitting at the bottom of the table with a worrying 23 points. The team has already lost 14 matches this season, claiming only six wins—while struggling with one of the poorest attacking records in the league.

Just 13 goals scored all season is a disaster by Premier Division standards, and conceding 29 only makes matters worse. The last five games have turned into a nightmare: three defeats and two draws, without a single positive result. The most painful blow was a defeat to Richards Bay (0-1), where Cape Town City conceded the decisive goal in the 79th minute of an otherwise balanced game.

Mamelodi Sundowns are commanding the Premier Division, having already collected 55 points and sitting comfortably at the top of the table. Their season has been nearly flawless: 18 wins, just one draw, and only three losses—a record that speaks for itself. The Brazilians boast a formidable goal difference of +36: they’ve found the net 49 times and conceded only 13.

Even with a lackluster three draws in their last five outings, Sundowns have steadily added points to their tally, never taking their foot off the gas. The recent 3-0 win over Richards Bay is yet another testament to the class of Rhulani Mokwena’s men. Sundowns play to an impeccable system: aggressive pressing from the first whistle, lightning-fast transitions from defense to attack, and ruthless finishing in front of goal.

Probable lineups

  • Cape Town City: Kee, Nyama, Cupido, Gordillo, Mkhize, Mokotjo, Gonzalez, Domingo, Amato, Rode, Sukuna
  • Mamelodi Sundowns: Williams, Modiba, Lebusa, Kekana, Mudau, Mokoena, Bravo, Adams, Matthews, Ribeiro, Moreno

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Cape Town City 3-0
  • The ‘over 2.5 goals’ bet has landed in just one of the last five matches
  • The ‘both teams to score’ bet has not landed in any of the last five meetings between these teams

Prediction

Mamelodi have been dropping points more frequently in recent games, but now face a clear underdog. It’s high time for another win. Our tip for this match: Mamelodi Sundowns to win at odds of 1.60.

