Canada vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Canada vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Canada vs Switzerland prediction Photo: https://x.com/HockeyCanada
Canada Canada
World Championship 25 may 2024, 11:20 Canada - Switzerland
Praga, O2 Arena
Switzerland Switzerland
Prediction on game Win Canada
Odds: 1.81

In the second semifinal match of the 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship, held in the Czech Republic, Canada will face Switzerland. The game will take place on Saturday, May 25, commencing at 18:20 Central European Time.

Canada

The Maple Leafs had an impressive group stage, winning all seven matches. Unlike Sweden, Canada didn't achieve the maximum 21 points due to two games going into overtime. However, they struggled with power-play efficiency, scoring six goals from 27 attempts, ranking eighth in the tournament with a 22.22% success rate. Additionally, Canada’s penalty kill has been lackluster, conceding six goals and ranking 11th in the tournament with a 77.78% efficiency.

In the quarterfinals, Canada faced no significant issues against Slovakia, securing a convincing 6-3 victory. One of the goals conceded was an own goal by Connor Bedard, who deflected the puck into his own net, and another was a shorthanded goal. Essentially, the Maple Leafs created their own problems, resulting in the goals they conceded.

Switzerland

The Swiss team performed admirably in the group stage, suffering only one defeat, which was against Canada in a close 3-2 game. They won all their other matches. Switzerland boasts excellent power-play statistics, converting 10 out of 34 attempts (29.41%), ranking third in the tournament. However, their penalty kill has been problematic, conceding nine goals from 28 attempts, with a 67.86% success rate, placing them 15th in the tournament.

In the quarterfinals against Germany, Switzerland had a stellar first period, scoring two goals and playing convincingly. The Germans leveled the play and scored in response, making it 2-1. In the third period, Germany performed better but failed to score, and Switzerland sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the final minute, winning 3-1.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Canada defeated Switzerland 3-2 in this World Championship, but in the previous tournament, the Maple Leafs lost to the Swiss 2-3.
  • Switzerland has scored over two goals in 6 of their last 8 matches. Canada has scored over two goals in 8 consecutive matches.
  • Switzerland has not lost in regulation time in 7 of their last 8 matches. Canada has not lost in regulation time in their last 8 matches.

Canada vs Switzerland Prediction

Switzerland is playing excellent hockey, but Canada is the main favorite of this World Championship, demonstrating their prowess in every game. Even when opponents play well, the Maple Leafs adapt and extract maximum advantage from any situation. I believe Canada will advance to the final. My prediction is a Canadian victory with odds of 1.81.

