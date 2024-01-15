RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Cameroon vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

Cameroon vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Cameroon vs Guinea prediction
Cameroon Cameroon
Africa Cup of Nations Yesterday, 12:00 Cameroon - Guinea
Finished
1 : 1
International, Yamoussoukro, Stade Charles Konan Banny
Guinea Guinea
Frank Magri
51’
10’
Mohamed Bayo
In the match of the first round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, the Cameroon team will play against the Guinea team. There is no clear favorite in this confrontation and the match should be all the more interesting. The teams' meeting will take place on January 15.

Cameroon

In their last match before the start of the tournament, the Cameroonians played against Zambia in a friendly match and it ended with a score of 1:1. Now Cameroon is hoping to get off to a strong start in the first game of another important tournament for them.

Interestingly, Cameroon have won only one of their last five meetings, suffering two defeats and drawing twice. The team's series is not impressive and I want to believe that they will approach the next game in better shape.

Guinea

In their last match before the start of the tournament, the Guinean team beat Nigeria with a score of 2:00, which greatly pleased the fans.

In recent years, the Guinean national team has looked like a fairly solid team, and in the last five matches they achieved three wins and one defeat. Overall, they have everything they need to put up a fight and fight to get out of the group.

Statistics of confrontations

The teams played 10 matches between themselves and four ended in victory for Cameroon. The Guinea team has only two wins.

Prediction for the match Cameroon - Guinea

Guinea will try to force a fight, but the opponent is much stronger and more experienced. Most likely, Cameroon will score one goal and hold on to a minimal victory. I will bet that at least one of the teams will not score against the opponent in the match.

