Cambridge United vs Bolton prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Even the third English division can become an enticing market for betting enthusiasts. Here is our prediction for the match between Cambridge United and Bolton, who will play their rescheduled encounter from the 18th round.

Cambridge United

"United" holds the 14th position in League One, with 1-2 matches in hand compared to their competitors. In the last fixture, the team triumphed away against Shrewsbury with a scoreline of 2-1, extending their unbeaten streak to four matches and accumulating 8 points in this stretch. Although Cambridge is in good form, the margin from the relegation zone is not that significant, just 7 points, so it's not yet time to ease off.

Bolton

The "Trotters" boast a rich history, celebrating their 150th anniversary this year, a truly commendable milestone. Over their existence, Bolton has won the FA Cup four times and the Super Cup once. This season, the team is performing well, currently holding the third position in the league table, trailing the leader by 5 points with three matches in hand. In the last round, Bolton couldn't secure a victory at home against one of their direct competitors, Barnsley, ending in a 1-1 draw. The team has favorable prospects for promotion, despite the tough competition.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

• Both meetings between the teams last season ended in draws – 0:0 and 1:1.

• In the last four matches of both clubs, there were fewer than three goals scored.

Cambridge United vs Bolton Prediction

Expect a challenging match in which the visitors are considered slight favorites. Cambridge United plays at home and is in good form, while Bolton is effectively leading the division in terms of lost points. The match is likely not to be open, as both teams will be cautious. A reasonable bet seems to be on the total goals being under 2.5.