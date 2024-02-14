Caledonia Gladiators vs Surrey United prediction and betting tips on February 15, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-5.5) Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the regular championship of the British Basketball League, there will be a match between Caledonia and Surrey United. The game will take place in Glasgow on Thursday, February 15th. The game is scheduled to start at 20:45 Central European Time.

Caledonia Gladiators

The Scottish team is fighting for top positions in the British basketball championship. Undoubtedly, the level of basketball in teams like London Lions and others differs significantly, but considering this, Caledonia is considered a fairly strong club in the United Kingdom. The Gladiators have lost their last two matches to Leicester and Newcastle but continue to stay ahead of them in the table, occupying the third position.

Surrey United

The team is considered a rather modest club by the standards of local basketball. Surrey currently occupies the eighth position, which would give them the right to participate in the playoffs. However, this is more due to the weak performance of Manchester Giants and Plymouth City Patriots, who demonstrate very modest results. Finishing in eighth place will allow them to play in the playoffs, but at the quarterfinal stage, they would have to play against the London Lions, meaning they wouldn't have much chance of progressing further.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Caledonia has lost three out of five of their last home matches.

Surrey has won their last two matches, defeating table neighbors Plymouth and Bristol.

The last five encounters between these opponents ended in victories for the Scottish team.

Caledonia Gladiators - Surrey United Prediction

It will be difficult for the visitors to extend their winning streak, as they will face a serious opponent in the Gladiators. I'll bet on the home team to win with a handicap of -5.5.