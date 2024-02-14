RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Caledonia Gladiators vs Surrey United prediction and betting tips on February 15, 2024

Caledonia Gladiators vs Surrey United prediction and betting tips on February 15, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Caledonia Gladiators vs Surrey United prediction
Caledonia Gladiators Caledonia Gladiators
BBL Today, 13:45 Caledonia Gladiators - Surrey United
Glasgow, Emirates Arena
Surrey United Surrey United
Prediction on game W1(-5.5)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the regular championship of the British Basketball League, there will be a match between Caledonia and Surrey United. The game will take place in Glasgow on Thursday, February 15th. The game is scheduled to start at 20:45 Central European Time.

Caledonia Gladiators

The Scottish team is fighting for top positions in the British basketball championship. Undoubtedly, the level of basketball in teams like London Lions and others differs significantly, but considering this, Caledonia is considered a fairly strong club in the United Kingdom. The Gladiators have lost their last two matches to Leicester and Newcastle but continue to stay ahead of them in the table, occupying the third position.

Surrey United

The team is considered a rather modest club by the standards of local basketball. Surrey currently occupies the eighth position, which would give them the right to participate in the playoffs. However, this is more due to the weak performance of Manchester Giants and Plymouth City Patriots, who demonstrate very modest results. Finishing in eighth place will allow them to play in the playoffs, but at the quarterfinal stage, they would have to play against the London Lions, meaning they wouldn't have much chance of progressing further.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Caledonia has lost three out of five of their last home matches.
  • Surrey has won their last two matches, defeating table neighbors Plymouth and Bristol.
  • The last five encounters between these opponents ended in victories for the Scottish team.

Caledonia Gladiators - Surrey United Prediction

It will be difficult for the visitors to extend their winning streak, as they will face a serious opponent in the Gladiators. I'll bet on the home team to win with a handicap of -5.5.

Prediction on game W1(-5.5)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Utah Jazz Odds: 1.82 Golden State Warriors Recommended MelBet
Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Odds: 1.6 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Western United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction A-League Men Australia 16 feb 2024, 03:45 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Western United FC Odds: 3.04 Newcastle Jets Bet now MelBet
Hertha Berlin vs Magdeburg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.59 Magdeburg Recommended MelBet
Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Greuther Fuerth Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024