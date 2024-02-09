RU RU NG NG
Caledonia Gladiators vs Leicester Riders prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Caledonia Gladiators vs Leicester Riders prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Caledonia Gladiators vs Leicester Riders prediction
Caledonia Gladiators Caledonia Gladiators
BBL 11 feb 2024, 12:00 Caledonia Gladiators - Leicester Riders
Glasgow, Emirates Arena
Leicester Riders Leicester Riders
In the regular season of the British Basketball League, there will be a match between Caledonia and Leicester. The game will take place on Sunday, February 11th. The kickoff is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time.

Caledonia Gladiators

The Scottish team is having an excellent season and currently occupies the third position in the league table. While London Lions seem out of reach, it's worth noting that Caledonia stands out among the rest of the teams along with Cheshire Phoenix. In 22 matches, the Gladiators have secured 14 victories, confidently placing themselves among the top three strongest teams in the league.

Leicester Riders

Leicester is performing as a solid mid-table team this season and doesn't particularly stand out compared to the majority of teams. With an equal number of wins and losses in 22 matches, the Riders are currently positioned fourth in the league table.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • The Gladiators have won their last two home matches.
  • Leicester has only won three times in their previous 12 away games.
  • In this season, the teams have exchanged home victories.

Caledonia Gladiators - Leicester Riders Prediction

The teams are neck and neck in the league table, and bookmakers are struggling to give preference to either side. I suggest betting on the total points being over 168.5.

