RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Cairns Typence vs Tasmania JackJumpers prediction and betting tips February 1, 2024

Cairns Typence vs Tasmania JackJumpers prediction and betting tips February 1, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Cairns Typence vs Tasmania JackJumpers prediction
Cairns Typence Cairns Typence
NBL 01 jan 2024, 02:30 Cairns Typence - Tasmania JackJumpers
Cairns , Cairns Convention Center
Tasmania JackJumpers Tasmania JackJumpers
Prediction on game Total over 177.5
Odds: 1.82

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

As part of the 15th round of the Australian NBL, a match between the Cairns Taipans and Tasmania JackJumpers is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 1. The game is set to start at 09:30 Central European Time.

Cairns Taipans

In the previous season, the Taipans finished in third place in the regular championship but were eliminated from the tournament just before the final. In the current season, the team is currently outside the playoff zone and has struggled to achieve positive results. After 25 matches played, the Taipans have only secured 11 victories and are in seventh place in the standings. Their chances of making it to the playoffs are now only theoretical, as after the match with Tasmania, the Taipans will face the season leaders, Melbourne United and Perth.

Tasmania JackJumpers

In the previous season, Tasmania also reached the semi-finals, similar to their upcoming opponent. However, in the current championship, the club confirms its reputation as a strong team and is in third place after 24 matches. Despite this, the JackJumpers do not have a clear superiority over the other teams, as they have won and lost an equal number of matches.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • The Taipans have lost without a chance in their last two matches.
  • Tasmania has won only one match out of the last four away games.
  • The JackJumpers have won the last four head-to-head meetings with the Cairns Taipans.

Cairns Taipans vs Tasmania JackJumpers Prediction

The guests are considered favorites, but for the Taipans, this is their last chance to stay in the race for a playoff spot: a defeat in this match will almost certainly leave them out of the competition. I believe we should expect a serious battle and will bet on the total points being over 177.5.

Prediction on game Total over 177.5
Odds: 1.82

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Besiktas vs Paris prediction EuroCup Today, 11:00 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.76 Paris Recommended Лайнбет
Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup Today, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.752 South Korea Bet now MelBet
Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction Africa Cup of Nations Today, 12:00 Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Mali Odds: 2.29 Burkina Faso Bet now MelBet
Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.79 Valencia Recommended 1хБет
ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 ASVEL Odds: 1.66 Fenerbahçe Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:50 Bayern Munich has found a replacement for Coman. The winger may join the team now Football news Today, 06:39 Barcelona dreams of asking the legendary German to come in Football news Today, 06:08 Colombia national team defender transferred to Premier League club Football news Today, 05:49 Inter will sign an Iranian forward. It is known how much this transfer will cost Football news Today, 05:37 Italian grandes will compete for Ferguson Tennis news Today, 05:19 Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO) Football news Today, 04:36 Bayern will pay more than €6m for the 16-year-old forward Football news Today, 04:13 Conte is returning to Italy. The club that will welcome the former Inter coach is known Basketball news Today, 03:57 Two-time NBA champion has been arrested for illegal gun possession Football news Today, 03:34 Juventus are interested in two Serie A veterans
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024