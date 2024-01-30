Cairns Typence vs Tasmania JackJumpers prediction and betting tips February 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 177.5 Odds: 1.82 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

As part of the 15th round of the Australian NBL, a match between the Cairns Taipans and Tasmania JackJumpers is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 1. The game is set to start at 09:30 Central European Time.

Cairns Taipans

In the previous season, the Taipans finished in third place in the regular championship but were eliminated from the tournament just before the final. In the current season, the team is currently outside the playoff zone and has struggled to achieve positive results. After 25 matches played, the Taipans have only secured 11 victories and are in seventh place in the standings. Their chances of making it to the playoffs are now only theoretical, as after the match with Tasmania, the Taipans will face the season leaders, Melbourne United and Perth.

Tasmania JackJumpers

In the previous season, Tasmania also reached the semi-finals, similar to their upcoming opponent. However, in the current championship, the club confirms its reputation as a strong team and is in third place after 24 matches. Despite this, the JackJumpers do not have a clear superiority over the other teams, as they have won and lost an equal number of matches.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

The Taipans have lost without a chance in their last two matches.

Tasmania has won only one match out of the last four away games.

The JackJumpers have won the last four head-to-head meetings with the Cairns Taipans.

Cairns Taipans vs Tasmania JackJumpers Prediction

The guests are considered favorites, but for the Taipans, this is their last chance to stay in the race for a playoff spot: a defeat in this match will almost certainly leave them out of the competition. I believe we should expect a serious battle and will bet on the total points being over 177.5.