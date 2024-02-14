RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Cairns Typence vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Cairns Typence vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Cairns Typence vs Melbourne United prediction
Cairns Typence Cairns Typence
NBL 16 feb 2024, 02:30 Cairns Typence - Melbourne United
Cairns , Cairns Convention Center
Melbourne United Melbourne United
Prediction on game W1(+8)
Odds: 1.58

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 20th round of the Australian NBL, there will be a match between Cairns Taipans and Melbourne United. The game will take place on Friday, February 16th. The game is scheduled to start at 09:30 Central European Time.

Cairns Taipans

This match will be the last for the Taipans in the current regular NBL season. The team has shown inconsistent results throughout the current season and cannot boast a high position in the league table. In order to maintain even theoretical chances of making it to the playoffs, Cairns needs to defeat the leader of the league table and hope for slip-ups from their competitors.

Melbourne United

After an unsuccessful previous season, where the Melbourne club failed to even make it to the playoffs, the team made the right adjustments, and the current season can already be considered successful for United. In 26 regular season matches, Melbourne has won 19 times and rightfully sits at the top of the league table. It's worth noting that this game holds no tournament significance for the team anymore.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The Taipans have lost their last four matches, with little chance of success.
  • Melbourne United has been alternating between wins and losses in away games since the end of last year.
  • Cairns has won against Melbourne in their last two home matches.

Cairns Taipans - Melbourne United Prediction

Considering that the visitors have no tournament motivation, I assume that the hosts can expect a positive outcome in this match. My bet is on Cairns Taipans to win with a handicap of +8.

Prediction on game W1(+8)
Odds: 1.58

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Utah Jazz Odds: 1.82 Golden State Warriors Recommended MelBet
Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Odds: 1.6 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Western United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction A-League Men Australia 16 feb 2024, 03:45 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Western United FC Odds: 3.04 Newcastle Jets Bet now MelBet
Hertha Berlin vs Magdeburg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.59 Magdeburg Recommended MelBet
Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Greuther Fuerth Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024