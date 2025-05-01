Cagliari vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 3 May 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.59 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On Saturday, 3 May 2025, the Unipol Domus Stadium in Cagliari will host a Serie A Round 35 clash between Cagliari and Udinese. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on goalscoring in this encounter.

Cagliari

Cagliari approach this match sitting 14th in the league table with 33 points. The team enjoys a comfortable eight-point cushion above the relegation zone, allowing them to feel relatively secure as the season draws to a close. This advantage was secured thanks to a confident 2-0 away victory over Verona in the previous round—a particularly important win that ended Cagliari’s three-game winless run in the league. At home, their recent results have been mixed: two wins, two defeats, and one draw in their last five matches.

However, head-to-head encounters with Udinese have been tough for Cagliari—they haven’t beaten Udinese in their last six meetings. What’s more, on home soil, Cagliari have failed to win in five straight matches against Udinese: suffering three defeats and settling for two draws.

Udinese

Udinese currently sit 12th in the Serie A table with 41 points, but they come into this match in the midst of a deep slump. Last time out, Udinese hosted Bologna, and the match ended in a goalless draw. That result somewhat softened the blow: Udinese are now winless in seven consecutive league games, losing five of those. Over this stretch, they’ve scored just two goals while conceding eleven. Their attack has been especially lackluster—Udinese have failed to find the net in each of their last four matches.

Their away form is also a worry: Udinese haven’t picked up a win on the road in their last four outings.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Udinese defeated Cagliari at home with a 2-0 scoreline.

Key facts and head-to-head

Cagliari have failed to win 8 of their last 10 matches.

Udinese have lost 5 of their last 6 matches.

Udinese have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.

7 of Udinese’s last 9 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

Udinese are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 head-to-head matches.

The last 4 meetings between these teams have all ended with under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

Cagliari: Caprile, Zappa, Palomino, Luperto, Zortea, Adopo, Prati, Makoumbou, Obert, Luvumbo, Piccoli.

Caprile, Zappa, Palomino, Luperto, Zortea, Adopo, Prati, Makoumbou, Obert, Luvumbo, Piccoli. Udinese: Okoye, Bijol, Sole, Kristensen, Camara, Karlstrom, Atta, Lovric, Modesto, Bravo, Davis.

Prediction for Cagliari vs Udinese

Both teams come into this clash out of form, so a cautious, low-scoring match is likely. Cagliari have struggled to win recently, while Udinese’s attacking woes have seen them go four matches without a goal. Udinese games have often been low-scoring affairs, with many finishing under 2.5 goals. The head-to-head history supports this trend, as several recent meetings between these sides have ended with few goals. My bet for this match: under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.59.