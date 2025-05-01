RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Cagliari vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 3 May 2025

Cagliari vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 3 May 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Cagliari vs Udinese prediction Photo: https://x.com/ml_ufsbt/Author unknownn
Cagliari Cagliari
Serie A Italy 03 may 2025, 09:00 Cagliari - Udinese
-
- : -
Italy, Cagliari, Unipol Domus
Udinese Udinese
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.59

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

On Saturday, 3 May 2025, the Unipol Domus Stadium in Cagliari will host a Serie A Round 35 clash between Cagliari and Udinese. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on goalscoring in this encounter.

Cagliari

Cagliari approach this match sitting 14th in the league table with 33 points. The team enjoys a comfortable eight-point cushion above the relegation zone, allowing them to feel relatively secure as the season draws to a close. This advantage was secured thanks to a confident 2-0 away victory over Verona in the previous round—a particularly important win that ended Cagliari’s three-game winless run in the league. At home, their recent results have been mixed: two wins, two defeats, and one draw in their last five matches.

However, head-to-head encounters with Udinese have been tough for Cagliari—they haven’t beaten Udinese in their last six meetings. What’s more, on home soil, Cagliari have failed to win in five straight matches against Udinese: suffering three defeats and settling for two draws.

Udinese

Udinese currently sit 12th in the Serie A table with 41 points, but they come into this match in the midst of a deep slump. Last time out, Udinese hosted Bologna, and the match ended in a goalless draw. That result somewhat softened the blow: Udinese are now winless in seven consecutive league games, losing five of those. Over this stretch, they’ve scored just two goals while conceding eleven. Their attack has been especially lackluster—Udinese have failed to find the net in each of their last four matches.

Their away form is also a worry: Udinese haven’t picked up a win on the road in their last four outings.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Udinese defeated Cagliari at home with a 2-0 scoreline.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Cagliari have failed to win 8 of their last 10 matches.
  • Udinese have lost 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Udinese have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.
  • 7 of Udinese’s last 9 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.
  • Udinese are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 head-to-head matches.
  • The last 4 meetings between these teams have all ended with under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Cagliari: Caprile, Zappa, Palomino, Luperto, Zortea, Adopo, Prati, Makoumbou, Obert, Luvumbo, Piccoli.
  • Udinese: Okoye, Bijol, Sole, Kristensen, Camara, Karlstrom, Atta, Lovric, Modesto, Bravo, Davis.

Prediction for Cagliari vs Udinese

Both teams come into this clash out of form, so a cautious, low-scoring match is likely. Cagliari have struggled to win recently, while Udinese’s attacking woes have seen them go four matches without a goal. Udinese games have often been low-scoring affairs, with many finishing under 2.5 goals. The head-to-head history supports this trend, as several recent meetings between these sides have ended with few goals. My bet for this match: under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.59.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.59

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.71 National Bank Recommended 1Win
Al Masry SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League Al Masry SC Odds: 1.54 Zamalek SC Bet now 1Win
Tottenham vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home? Tottenham Odds: 1.8 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now 1Win
Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:00 Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Cruz Azul Odds: 1.89 Tigres Recommended 1Win
Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar FC prediction A-League Men Australia 02 may 2025, 05:35 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Central Coast Mariners Odds: 1.61 Brisbane Roar FC Bet now 1xBet
Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 11:50 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Al-Ettifaq Odds: 1.78 Al-Khaleej Bet now 1xBet
Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 12:05 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al-Fayha Odds: 1.72 Damac Recommended 22Bet
Al Qadasiya vs Al Kholood prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 14:00 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al Qadasiya Odds: 1.93 Al Kholood Bet now Melbet
Metz vs Rodez prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Metz vs Rodez prediction: Will the hosts claim all three points? Metz Odds: 1.65 Rodez Bet now 1xBet
Martigues vs Paris FC prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Martigues vs Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Martigues Odds: 1.69 Paris FC Recommended 1xBet
Clermont Foot vs Annecy FC prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Clermont vs Annecy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Clermont Foot Odds: 1.77 Annecy FC Bet now Melbet
Amiens vs Pau prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Amiens vs Pau: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Amiens Odds: 1.8 Pau Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford Today, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United Today, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 09:23 “I had a hole in my head.” Oleksandr Usyk recalls the time he was knocked out by a horse Football news Today, 09:15 Bodø/Glimt left without two key players for Tottenham clash due to a costly mistake Football news Today, 08:38 Delap is demanding at least a sixfold salary increase from his next club Lifestyle Today, 08:34 Rodrigo De Paul is preparing to marry his girlfriend after rekindling their romance Football news Today, 08:34 Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 3, 2025 Football news Today, 08:07 “It's wonderful, but”. Cardoso assesses the increased lead over Orlando Pirates Lifestyle Today, 08:03 Neymar's father visits the site where his son plans to build a luxury sports and entertainment complex Football news Today, 07:46 Palhinha has no intention of leaving Bayern despite limited playing time Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 07:38 Premier League announces seven contenders for April player of the month
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores