RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Coppa Italia Predictions Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025

Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
Cagliari Cagliari
Coppa Italia (Round 1/16) 23 sep 2025, 11:00
- : -
Italy,
Frosinone Frosinone
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Cagliari
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 21, 2025, the 1/16 finals of the Coppa Italia will feature an intriguing clash between Cagliari and Frosinone. The match will take place at the Unipol Domus stadium in Cagliari, where the home side will look to capitalize on the support of their fans.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Cagliari plays in Serie A, while Frosinone competes in Serie B.
  • Frosinone are unbeaten in their last 7 matches.
  • Cagliari have won 3 of their last 5 games.
  • The teams have faced each other only 7 times in history.
  • Head-to-head record: Cagliari — 2 wins, 4 draws, Frosinone — 1 win.
  • The highest-scoring encounter between these sides came in 2023, when Cagliari triumphed 4-3.

Match preview:

Cagliari have made a fairly steady start to their Serie A campaign and will be eager to reinforce their status as favorites in the cup tie. The team boasts a more experienced squad and will likely aim for an early goal and control of possession.

Frosinone, representing Serie B, arrive in Sardinia hungry to spring a surprise and make headlines. For the visitors, this is a golden opportunity to announce themselves on the national stage and progress further, despite being clear underdogs.

This cup tie promises plenty of tension, as knockout fixtures often deliver unexpected twists. However, Cagliari's class and experience could prove decisive.

Probable lineups:

  • Cagliari: Caprile, Palestra, Mina, Luperto, Obert, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Deiola, Esposito, Belotti.
  • Frosinone: Palmisani, Oyono, Calvani, Bracaglia, Monterisi, Calo, Koutsoupias, Kone, Ghedjemis, Vergani, Kvernadze.

Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction:

Cagliari are clear favorites heading into this match. The home side not only have the advantage of playing in familiar surroundings, but also possess a stronger, top-flight squad, which gives them a significant edge in both quality and experience. While Frosinone are capable of putting up a fight, it's unlikely they'll be able to withstand Cagliari's pressure for the full ninety minutes.

Prediction: Cagliari win.

Prediction on game Win Cagliari
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:00 Austin vs Seattle Sounders: Will Austin extend their unbeaten home run? Austin FC Odds: 1.63 Seattle Sounders FC Recommended Melbet
Santos FC vs Sao Paulo prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:30 Santos vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 22, 2025 Santos FC Odds: 2.19 Sao Paulo Bet now Melbet
Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba de Santiago prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:15 Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 Boca Juniors Odds: 1.6 Central Cordoba de Santiago Bet now Mostbet
Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction MLS USA Today, 21:00 Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 22.09.2025 Los Angeles FC Odds: 1.76 Real Salt Lake Recommended 1xBet
Pharco FC vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 10:00 Farko vs Al-Masry. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — September 22, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.6 Al Masry SC Bet now Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Konyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 sep 2025, 13:00 Galatasaray vs Konyaspor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.66 Konyaspor Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad: Can Al-Ittihad break their winless streak? ZED FC Odds: 1.48 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended Mostbet
Petrojet vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 1.46 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 22 sep 2025, 14:45 Napoli vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.55 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
SSC Napoli vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 22 sep 2025, 14:45 Napoli vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.43 Pisa Recommended 1xBet
Millwall vs Watford prediction EFL Championship 22 sep 2025, 15:00 Millwall vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 Millwall Odds: 1.68 Watford Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Moreirense prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 22 sep 2025, 15:15 Sporting vs Moreirense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.6 Moreirense Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores