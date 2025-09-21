Prediction on game Win Cagliari Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 21, 2025, the 1/16 finals of the Coppa Italia will feature an intriguing clash between Cagliari and Frosinone. The match will take place at the Unipol Domus stadium in Cagliari, where the home side will look to capitalize on the support of their fans.

See also: Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 21, 2025

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Cagliari plays in Serie A, while Frosinone competes in Serie B.

Frosinone are unbeaten in their last 7 matches.

Cagliari have won 3 of their last 5 games.

The teams have faced each other only 7 times in history.

Head-to-head record: Cagliari — 2 wins, 4 draws, Frosinone — 1 win.

The highest-scoring encounter between these sides came in 2023, when Cagliari triumphed 4-3.

Match preview:

Cagliari have made a fairly steady start to their Serie A campaign and will be eager to reinforce their status as favorites in the cup tie. The team boasts a more experienced squad and will likely aim for an early goal and control of possession.

Frosinone, representing Serie B, arrive in Sardinia hungry to spring a surprise and make headlines. For the visitors, this is a golden opportunity to announce themselves on the national stage and progress further, despite being clear underdogs.

This cup tie promises plenty of tension, as knockout fixtures often deliver unexpected twists. However, Cagliari's class and experience could prove decisive.

Probable lineups:

Cagliari: Caprile, Palestra, Mina, Luperto, Obert, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Deiola, Esposito, Belotti.

Caprile, Palestra, Mina, Luperto, Obert, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Deiola, Esposito, Belotti. Frosinone: Palmisani, Oyono, Calvani, Bracaglia, Monterisi, Calo, Koutsoupias, Kone, Ghedjemis, Vergani, Kvernadze.

Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction:

Cagliari are clear favorites heading into this match. The home side not only have the advantage of playing in familiar surroundings, but also possess a stronger, top-flight squad, which gives them a significant edge in both quality and experience. While Frosinone are capable of putting up a fight, it's unlikely they'll be able to withstand Cagliari's pressure for the full ninety minutes.

Prediction: Cagliari win.