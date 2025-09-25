Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.85 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Serie A’s Matchday 5 will take place on Saturday, September 27, at the Unipol Domus, where Cagliari host Inter. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with a high chance of it coming through.

Match preview

Cagliari have made a flying start to the season: Fabio Pisacane’s side have picked up back-to-back wins, including a crucial away victory over Fiorentina. The Sardinians look confident at home, remaining unbeaten in five of their last seven outings on their own turf.

Offensively, Cagliari have been consistent — scoring in every home match so far. However, their defense remains vulnerable, rarely managing a clean sheet. Andrea Belotti is the key figure up front, constantly keeping opposition defenses on alert. He forms a potent attacking partnership with Esposito.

Inter, under Cristian Chivu, have been dazzling in attack: the team has already notched up 11 goals, making them the most prolific side in Serie A. Marcus Thuram and Francesco Esposito are linking up superbly in attack, while the midfield, featuring Calhanoglu and Barella, is consistently creating chances.

The Nerazzurri almost always score at least twice, but they also tend to concede, giving their opponents a fighting chance. Inter’s away form has been patchy: over their last ten Serie A road games, they have dropped points and suffered defeats more often than they’d like. Still, their attacking style makes them a constant threat — even far from San Siro.

Probable lineups

Cagliari : Caprile, Obert, Mina, Luperto, Deiola, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Palestra, Belotti, Esposito

: Caprile, Obert, Mina, Luperto, Deiola, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Palestra, Belotti, Esposito Inter: Martinez, Akanji, Acerbi, Augusto, Dumfries, Sučić, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Esposito, Thuram

Match facts and head-to-head

Cagliari have scored in their last seven Serie A home matches.

Inter have scored more than any other team this season (11 goals in 4 matches).

In five of their last six away league games, Inter have scored at least twice.

Prediction

Both teams are prolific and tend to concede, especially in recent rounds. Cagliari are strong at home, while Inter play aggressively up front even away. Expect goals here — our bet is "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.85.