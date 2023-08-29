RU RU NG NG
Cadiz Cadiz
LaLiga Spain 01 sep 2023, 13:30 Cadiz - Villarreal
Spain, Cadiz, Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla
Villarreal Villarreal
On September 1, Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz) will host the match of the 4th round of the La Liga, in which Cadiz will compete with Villarreal. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Cadiz


The club has been playing in the La Liga since 2020. And it demonstrates stability, albeit not the most joyful one: it has to constantly fight for survival, fortunately, the higher mentioned dispute is consistently won. “The Yellow Submarine”, being under the rule of Sergio Gonzalez Soriano, manages to get just enough points to avoid a relegation, not to fall into the Segunda. The new temporada began with a win over the newcomer to the division, Alaves. San Emeterio was able to score a goal already in the 7th minute of the game and that advantage was kept. The following matches were already less successful. Barcelona expectedly defeated the team with an away 0-2 score. As for the home battle against Almeria, the club was clearly eager to crank out the same trick that was successful in the case with “the Babazorros”. Still, the guests reached a draw in the 95th minute of the game, due to the goal of the young defender, Kaiky. However, even a single point is valuable for “the Submariners”.

Villarreal


The team was forced to initiate the coaching rotation a little less than a year ago, after the start of the temporada, when Unai Emery, who had fled to Aston Villa, was replaced by another experienced mentor, Quique Setien. Not everything worked out with that specialist, especially at first, but then “the Yellow Submarine” was even able to add a little in the Primera, rising from the 7th place to the 5th one at the end of 2022/2023. Still, speaking about the new temporada, ambitious “Submariners” managed to lose not only to Barcelona, but also to Betis. Although both battles were more than bright – 3-4 and 1-2 respectively. However, the duel, where this club was a favourite, became victorious – it happened in the away confrontation against Mallorca, due to the only goal of Gerard Moreno.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


There were 12 head-to-head fights in total. Half of them were won by Villarreal, including the May one at the home arena, and a single defeat in 2022.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the guests will be able to win in the away match with a weaker club again. Let’s agree and bet on the victory of Villarreal: (odd: 2.16).

