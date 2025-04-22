RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Segunda Division Spain Cadiz vs Sporting Gijon prediction and betting tips on April 25 2025

Cadiz vs Sporting Gijon prediction and betting tips on April 25 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Cadiz vs Sporting Gijon prediction Photo: https://killerasturias.com/ Author unknown
Cadiz Cadiz
Segunda Division Spain 25 apr 2025, 14:30 Cadiz - Sporting Gijon
-
- : -
Spain, Cadiz, Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla
Sporting Gijon Sporting Gijon
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On April 25, at "Nuevo Mirandilla", the 37th round of Spain's Segunda Division will feature a clash between "Cadiz" and "Sporting Gijon". I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

Cadiz

The team has never been particularly remarkable. Suffice it to say that their historical peak is twelfth place in La Liga. However, they managed to repeat this a few years ago when they finally returned to the elite Spanish division after a long hiatus. They managed to stay up a few more times - but not last spring.

Having slipped back into Segunda, the club doesn't seem to have noticed much - they continue to linger in the lower part of the table, risking relegation even here. Especially considering their frankly poor performance in the final, crucial stretch. In recent rounds, they only managed to earn a point with a goalless draw against "Eibar", losing to the others. They only secured a 1-1 draw with "Burgos".

Sporting Gijon

The club used to make fairly frequent appearances in La Liga, staying there for several seasons. But their last stint at that level was from 2015-2017. There was a chance to finally return to the top division last spring. But, entering the playoffs from fifth place, they ultimately did not succeed there.

Now things are much bleaker for the team - they are now fighting for survival. There were even three consecutive defeats in spring, and how timely it was to beat "Eldense" 2-1 on the road after that. Then, building on that success, they continued with a 3-1 win over "Mirandes".

Match facts

  • "Cadiz" lost three times in their last five matches
  • On average, "Cadiz" scores 1.25 goals and concedes 1.25 goals per match
  • "Sporting Gijon" has won two in a row

H2H

"Sporting" has won three of the last five head-to-head meetings, with only one loss, including a home win in November.

Cadiz vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

Bookmakers consider the home side the favorite. However, it seems they are not ready to confirm this status - the visitors have revived in recent matches and will be able to avoid defeat on Friday (odds - 1.78).

