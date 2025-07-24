Cadiz vs Granada prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 26, a friendly match between Spanish clubs Cadiz and Granada will take place at the neutral venue of Estadio Municipal del Chiclana. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Cadiz come into this fixture in good form—having won two of their last three friendlies, including a dominant 5-0 victory over Barbate and a confident 2-1 win against Las Palmas. A 1-5 loss to Leiria dampened spirits slightly, but overall, Cadiz’s attack looks sharp, and their recent results inspire cautious optimism.

Cadiz finished only 13th in the Segunda standings, falling 14 points short of the top six. The team is preparing for the new season and is using every opportunity to build chemistry and test tactical setups. The main goal is to maintain attacking tempo while avoiding defensive lapses.

Granada, on the other hand, have yet to impress their fans—two defeats in their latest outings, including a recent 0-2 loss to Orlando Pirates, point to a shaky state of form. Last season, Granada battled for a top-six finish in Segunda but ultimately came up short, finishing seventh.

The squad is undergoing a rebuild, and stability remains an elusive target. Nevertheless, Granada showed flashes of quality at the tail end of last season, notching wins over Deportivo and Castellón. The team has attacking potential, but defensive errors remain an issue, especially against stronger opposition.

Probable lineups

Cadiz: Aznar Ussen — Climent — De la Rosa — Kovacevic — Denia — Diakité — Carcelén — Ocampo — Ortuño — Rocher — Chust.

Aznar Ussen — Climent — De la Rosa — Kovacevic — Denia — Diakité — Carcelén — Ocampo — Ortuño — Rocher — Chust. Granada: Zidane — Casadesús — Juarez — Oppong — Rodelas — Saenz — Aleman — Diallo — Insua — Ongla — Stoichkov.

Match facts and head-to-head

Cadiz have won two of the last three head-to-head clashes with Granada, keeping clean sheets in both victories.

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Cadiz in March 2025.

None of the last five matches between these teams have seen more than two goals scored.

Prediction

Cadiz are in more convincing form, showing balance in both attack and defense. Granada still look disjointed and inconsistent, especially in friendlies. Considering recent head-to-head results and current team form, Cadiz have the edge. Our betting tip: under 2.5 total goals at 1.80.