RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Cadiz vs Granada prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025

Cadiz vs Granada prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Cadiz vs Granada prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Cadiz Cadiz
Friendly match 26 july 2025, 13:45
Cadiz, Estadio Municipal del Chiclana
Granada Granada
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 26, a friendly match between Spanish clubs Cadiz and Granada will take place at the neutral venue of Estadio Municipal del Chiclana. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Cadiz come into this fixture in good form—having won two of their last three friendlies, including a dominant 5-0 victory over Barbate and a confident 2-1 win against Las Palmas. A 1-5 loss to Leiria dampened spirits slightly, but overall, Cadiz’s attack looks sharp, and their recent results inspire cautious optimism.

Cadiz finished only 13th in the Segunda standings, falling 14 points short of the top six. The team is preparing for the new season and is using every opportunity to build chemistry and test tactical setups. The main goal is to maintain attacking tempo while avoiding defensive lapses.

Granada, on the other hand, have yet to impress their fans—two defeats in their latest outings, including a recent 0-2 loss to Orlando Pirates, point to a shaky state of form. Last season, Granada battled for a top-six finish in Segunda but ultimately came up short, finishing seventh.

The squad is undergoing a rebuild, and stability remains an elusive target. Nevertheless, Granada showed flashes of quality at the tail end of last season, notching wins over Deportivo and Castellón. The team has attacking potential, but defensive errors remain an issue, especially against stronger opposition.

Probable lineups

  • Cadiz: Aznar Ussen — Climent — De la Rosa — Kovacevic — Denia — Diakité — Carcelén — Ocampo — Ortuño — Rocher — Chust.
  • Granada: Zidane — Casadesús — Juarez — Oppong — Rodelas — Saenz — Aleman — Diallo — Insua — Ongla — Stoichkov.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Cadiz have won two of the last three head-to-head clashes with Granada, keeping clean sheets in both victories.
  • The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Cadiz in March 2025.
  • None of the last five matches between these teams have seen more than two goals scored.

Prediction

Cadiz are in more convincing form, showing balance in both attack and defense. Granada still look disjointed and inconsistent, especially in friendlies. Considering recent head-to-head results and current team form, Cadiz have the edge. Our betting tip: under 2.5 total goals at 1.80.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Yokohama FC vs Real Sociedad prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 06:00 Yokohama vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 25, 2025 Yokohama FC Odds: 1.6 Real Sociedad Recommended 1xBet
Olympiacos vs Norwich prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 06:00 Norwich vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Olympiacos Odds: 1.67 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 08:00 Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 25, 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.62 Dynamo Dresden Bet now Mostbet
Elche vs Blackburn prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 13:00 Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Elche Odds: 1.77 Blackburn Recommended Melbet
Fiorentina vs Carrarese prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:00 Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.81 Carrarese Bet now Melbet
Crawley vs Crystal Palace prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Crawley Odds: 1.82 Crystal Palace Bet now 1xBet
Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Gil Vicente Odds: 1.75 Brentford Recommended Melbet
Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Aberdeen Odds: 1.66 Ipswich Bet now Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 2 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Galway United FC vs Waterford FC prediction Premier Division Ireland 25 july 2025, 14:45 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak? Galway United FC Odds: 1.81 Waterford FC Recommended Melbet
Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction Premier Division Ireland 25 july 2025, 14:45 Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Cork City Odds: 2.5 Sligo Rovers Bet now Mostbet
Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 25 july 2025, 14:45 Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025 Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.78 Union Saint-Gilloise Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus 25 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:40 RW Essen vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and betting tips - July 25, 2025 Football news Today, 18:35 Brazilian Clubs Suffer Sudamericana Collapse: Vasco, Bahia, and Gremio Eliminated Football news Today, 18:05 Santos Fan Apologizes After Argument With Neymar: “I Was a Bit Harsh” Football news Today, 17:35 Colombian Starlet Jordan Barrera Unveiled by Botafogo: "It Will Be Wonderful to Wear This Shirt" Football news Today, 17:00 Facundo Zabala Joins Independiente After Completing Medical Football news Today, 16:36 Comeback! Juan Manuel Sanabria on the verge of joining Ajax Football news Today, 16:30 Who Is Brandon Brocksom, Chivas’ English-Rooted Rising Star? Football news Today, 16:08 Lamine Yamal named the world's best player by renowned publication! Football news Today, 16:05 Riquelme’s Message to Boca Squad: “The Only Way Out of This Is by Winning” Football news Today, 15:30 Big hope! Official: João Mário joins Juventus
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores