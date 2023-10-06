Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Prediction on game Cadiz wont lose Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the ninth round of the Spanish Championship there will be a meeting between Cadiz and Girona. In the last round, the guests lost their lead and are now in fourth place in the standings. The meeting will take place on October 7.

"Cadiz"

This season the team is playing above all praise and gradually its status is changing from outsider to average. Last season, the team had no problems maintaining their place in Example, taking 14th place, and in the new tournament, after eight rounds, they are in 12th place, also being quite far from the teams at the bottom of the table.

In the last round, Cadiz predictably lost to Atlético, but did so in a tense fight. Now the team has the opportunity to rehabilitate.

"Girona"

This is still the main sensation of the new championship in Spain. Before the defeat from Real Madrid in the last match, they were leading the standings, only in one round they lost points, playing in a draw.

However, it is worth being objective - before this, the Girondins played only with teams from the bottom of the table, so they were lucky with the calendar. The fiasco in the match with Real was expected, but it could be the beginning of their setback.

Prediction for the match "Cadiz" - "Girona":

In six of the last seven matches involving Girona, the total was 2.5 goals. At the same time, in three of the last four home matches of Cadiz, the total of 2.5 goals was not scored.

The defeat to Atlético in the previous match was very disappointing for the hosts, as they were leading 2:1 after the first half. It happens that after such matches the team’s motivation for the next game increases many times over, and at the same time the guests begin to fall back. I believe that Cadiz will not lose and will bet 1X at odds of 1.67.