RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Cadiz vs Girona prediction
Cadiz Cadiz
LaLiga Spain 07 oct 2023, 08:00 Cadiz - Girona
-
- : -
Spain, Cadiz, Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla
Girona Girona
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Cadiz wont lose
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the ninth round of the Spanish Championship there will be a meeting between Cadiz and Girona. In the last round, the guests lost their lead and are now in fourth place in the standings. The meeting will take place on October 7.

"Cadiz"

This season the team is playing above all praise and gradually its status is changing from outsider to average. Last season, the team had no problems maintaining their place in Example, taking 14th place, and in the new tournament, after eight rounds, they are in 12th place, also being quite far from the teams at the bottom of the table.

In the last round, Cadiz predictably lost to Atlético, but did so in a tense fight. Now the team has the opportunity to rehabilitate.

"Girona"

This is still the main sensation of the new championship in Spain. Before the defeat from Real Madrid in the last match, they were leading the standings, only in one round they lost points, playing in a draw.

However, it is worth being objective - before this, the Girondins played only with teams from the bottom of the table, so they were lucky with the calendar. The fiasco in the match with Real was expected, but it could be the beginning of their setback.

Prediction for the match "Cadiz" - "Girona":

In six of the last seven matches involving Girona, the total was 2.5 goals. At the same time, in three of the last four home matches of Cadiz, the total of 2.5 goals was not scored.

The defeat to Atlético in the previous match was very disappointing for the hosts, as they were leading 2:1 after the first half. It happens that after such matches the team’s motivation for the next game increases many times over, and at the same time the guests begin to fall back. I believe that Cadiz will not lose and will bet 1X at odds of 1.67.

Prediction on game Cadiz wont lose
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Empoli Odds: 1.87 Udinese Recommended MelBet
Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.81 Al-Ahli Jeddah Bet now MelBet
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 2.11 Mainz 05 Bet now MelBet
Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Lecce Odds: 1.82 Sassuolo Recommended MelBet
Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Athletic Bilbao Odds: 1.65 Almeria Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:58 Ronaldo, João Félix, and other stars in the roster of Portugal for October`s matches Football news Today, 11:41 Erling Haaland elucidated the methodology of his phenomenal goal-scoring numbers Football news Today, 11:25 The Roma striker has scored five goals in seven matches Football news Today, 10:54 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 10:10 Central defender for Borussia is returning to the German national team Football news Today, 09:38 Second doping test for Paul Pogba also returns positive Football news Today, 08:00 Holland admitted that his dream in football has come true Football news Today, 07:15 Spain has announced squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches in October Football news Today, 06:18 Ibrahimovic spoke about football players going to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:51 Manchester City will pay Haaland even more
Sport Predictions
Football Today Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023