Cadiz vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Vincent West
Cadiz vs Almeria prediction Photo: https://images.ecestaticos.com/ Author unknown
Cadiz Cadiz
Segunda Division Spain 09 may 2025, 14:30 Cadiz - Almeria
-
- : -
Spain, Cadiz, Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla
Almeria Almeria
On May 9, at the Nuevo Mirandilla, the 39th round of the Spanish Segunda will see Cadiz face off against Almeria. For this matchup, I’m offering a bet on goals, cards, or the winner.

Cadiz

Since 1993, the team returned to La Liga only for the 2005/2006 season. But after making their way back in 2020, this time they managed to stay at that level for four consecutive campaigns. Even last season in La Liga, they didn’t look hopeless, but 33 points were only enough for 18th place.

After being relegated with that result, Cadiz were initially seen as one of the promotion favorites in the Segunda. However, their results have been mediocre—about as many wins as draws and losses. As a result, Garitano’s side got stuck in mid-table. This spring, they went five games without a win, finally breaking the streak with a 1-0 victory over Sporting Gijon. But in the last round, they fell 2-4 to Cordoba.

Almeria

When the club was acquired by Al-Sheikh, the immediate goal was a return to La Liga. That only happened in 2022, with Rubi succeeding on his second attempt. With him, the promoted side picked up enough points to stay up in their first season back. But without Rubi, they managed just 21 points in 2023/2024, suffering relegation ahead of schedule.

The coach has returned to the project, but it’s unlikely he’ll be able to guide his new-old charges straight back to La Liga. For now, finishing in the top six to have a shot in the playoffs is the realistic target. Wins over Racing Ferrol and Eldense have clearly boosted their chances of making it there.

Match facts

  • Cadiz lost for the first time in three rounds
  • On average, Cadiz scores 1.26 goals and concedes 1.29 goals per match
  • Almeria have won five of their last eight matches

H2H

Four of the last five meetings, including the clash in December, ended in draws. The only win in that stretch came at home for Almeria, in La Liga a year ago.

Cadiz vs Almeria prediction

The bookmakers are leaning towards the visitors. The safest bet looks to be on Almeria to win with a "draw no bet" option (odds – 1.66).

