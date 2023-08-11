Prediction on game Win Cadiz Odds: 2.16 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 14, Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz) will host the match of the 1st round of the La Liga, in which Cadiz will compete with Alaves. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Cadiz



The club has got more than a century of history. Still, the lion’s share of it had to be spent in the third division of the country. The 80-90s of the previous century were successful, but then there was only one season in the Primera. Only 2020, after a pause of 14 years, gave an opportunity to return to the lost level again. And the team, unlike in the previous attempt, was able to gain a foothold there. To be honest, Sergio Gonzalez Soriano’s wards basically devote all their time and energy to the struggle for survival. For instance, the previous temporada, where a seemingly comfortable 14th place was taken, brought only 2 points more than relegated Valladolid got. Speaking about the summer, the leader, the most dangerous football player, Theo Bongonda, left the club. At the same time, there is not much money to sign up the contracts with the newcomers – the management “grabs” the footballers on loan again or sign free agents, believing that the coach, turning a new set of players into a combat-ready team, albeit with simple tactics, will cope.

Alaves



The team spent quite a long time, 6 years in a row, in the Primera. Still, “the Babazorros” did not just lose their “registration” in the elite division of the country in 2022 – they flew out ahead of schedule, from the very last place. Moreover, a new start, already in the Segunda, was “crumpled”, fortunately, that then the position of the mentor was taken by Luis Garcia Plaza. He eventually returned his players to the La Liga, but how dramatic everything turned out. First, the team was only 1 point behind the “ticket” 2nd place. Then, having overcome Eibar in the play-offs, the club from Vitoria fought for a long time with the defence of Levante. It seemed to have decided to play both matches with a 0-0 score – that would be enough to be promoted without a penalty shoot-out due to the Spanish football regulations. Still, a penalty kick was put into the gates of “the Frogs” for handball already in stoppage time, which was scored by Villalba. He is no longer at Alaves: the loan is over, like in the case of many others. The newcomers were mostly signed up also on a temporary basis in the summer – this is how Marin and Blanco from Real Madrid and Simeone Jr. from Atletico came.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The last time the teams played against each other was in 2021/2022, in the La Liga. Then, they exchanged victories.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that a newcomer will catch on for the points on the away arena. Let’s agree and bet on the victory of “the Yellow Submarine” (odd: 2.16).

