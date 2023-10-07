Burton vs Cambridge United prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.72 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

A match between Burton and Cambridge United will take place as part of the 12th round of English League One. The battle will start on Monday, October 9, at 21:00 CET.

Burton



Burton Albion is in the middle of the third strongest English division. The team has been playing in the League One for the sixth year in a row after relegation from the Championship in the season of 2017/2018. Burton has not come close to returning back during all this time, but is also in contention for relegation to the League Two.

The team also started the current season in a pretty modest way – only 10 points and the 18th place. By the way, only 2 points separate Burton from the relegation zone.

Cambridge United



Cambridge United returned to this Football League relatively recently. The team had played in the 5th strongest division of English football, the National League, until the season of 2013/2014.

Cambridge is in the League One for the third season in a row, but cannot boast of any success. The club is more likely to claim a return to the League Two than the status of a strong middle peasant (the promotion is not even mentioned in this case). As for the previous season, the team barely managed to maintain the so-called “registration” in this division, gaining only 1 point more than the relegated rival, MK Dons.

The club looks good at the start of the new season and has got 14 points after 10 matches, which allows it to occupy the 15th place.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Burton is unbeaten in 5 battles in a row.

Cambridge is also on a 5-match streak, albeit without a win.

Taking into account 10 previous matches, the draw happened only once.

Prediction



Considering the statistics of recent matches, I assume that Burton has a better chance to win the following battle. My bet is the success of the hosts with “a 0 goal handicap”.

