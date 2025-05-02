RU RU ES ES FR FR
Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot?

Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot?

EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Burnley - Millwall
In the 46th round of the English Championship, Burnley will host Millwall. The match is set for Saturday, May 3, at 13:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a prediction on the winner of this encounter.

Burnley vs Millwall: facts and head-to-head

  • Burnley are unbeaten in their last 11 matches and have won their last four games.
  • Millwall have won twice in recent rounds and lost just once in their previous six fixtures.
  • Millwall have lost three of their last four away matches.
  • Burnley have not lost a single home game all season.
  • The team has conceded only 15 goals — the best defensive record in the league.
  • Burnley have scored 66 goals — the third-highest tally in the competition.
  • Burnley have lost to nil in just 6% of their games, while Millwall have done so in 21%.
  • Burnley have conceded in both halves in only 2% of matches.
  • In the reverse fixture, Millwall beat Burnley 1-0 — their only win over Burnley since 2012.

Burnley vs Millwall: match preview

Burnley have already secured direct promotion to the Premier League. After 45 rounds, the team has 97 points and shares first place with Leeds, trailing only on tie-breakers. The Clarets are on an 11-match unbeaten run and boast the league’s best defence — just 15 goals conceded. They have a real shot at the Championship title, but to claim it, they must beat Millwall and hope Leeds slip up.

Millwall are locked in a fierce battle for sixth place and a play-off berth. They currently sit seventh with 66 points, level with Coventry but behind on goal difference. They’re just two points off fifth place — and equally, two points clear of ninth. Millwall have lost only once in their last six matches, but their away form has been inconsistent. To reach the play-offs, they need a win and must hope rivals drop points.

Probable line-ups

  • Burnley: Trafford; Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires; Brownhill, Cullen; Edwards, Hannibal, Anthony; Barnes
  • Millwall: Evans; Krama, Tanganga, Cooper, Sturge; Saville, De Norre; Haniman, Ivanovic, Aziz; Coburn

Prediction

Both teams are highly motivated: Burnley are fighting for the title, while Millwall are battling for a play-off spot. But the Clarets are playing at home, where they’ve been unbeaten all season. I’m backing the hosts to win at odds of 1.61.

