Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot?

In the 46th round of the English Championship, Burnley will host Millwall. The match is set for Saturday, May 3, at 13:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a prediction on the winner of this encounter.

Burnley vs Millwall: facts and head-to-head

Burnley are unbeaten in their last 11 matches and have won their last four games.

Millwall have won twice in recent rounds and lost just once in their previous six fixtures.

Millwall have lost three of their last four away matches.

Burnley have not lost a single home game all season.

The team has conceded only 15 goals — the best defensive record in the league.

Burnley have scored 66 goals — the third-highest tally in the competition.

Burnley have lost to nil in just 6% of their games, while Millwall have done so in 21%.

Burnley have conceded in both halves in only 2% of matches.

In the reverse fixture, Millwall beat Burnley 1-0 — their only win over Burnley since 2012.

Burnley vs Millwall: match preview

Burnley have already secured direct promotion to the Premier League. After 45 rounds, the team has 97 points and shares first place with Leeds, trailing only on tie-breakers. The Clarets are on an 11-match unbeaten run and boast the league’s best defence — just 15 goals conceded. They have a real shot at the Championship title, but to claim it, they must beat Millwall and hope Leeds slip up.

Millwall are locked in a fierce battle for sixth place and a play-off berth. They currently sit seventh with 66 points, level with Coventry but behind on goal difference. They’re just two points off fifth place — and equally, two points clear of ninth. Millwall have lost only once in their last six matches, but their away form has been inconsistent. To reach the play-offs, they need a win and must hope rivals drop points.

Probable line-ups

Burnley : Trafford; Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires; Brownhill, Cullen; Edwards, Hannibal, Anthony; Barnes

: Trafford; Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires; Brownhill, Cullen; Edwards, Hannibal, Anthony; Barnes Millwall: Evans; Krama, Tanganga, Cooper, Sturge; Saville, De Norre; Haniman, Ivanovic, Aziz; Coburn

Prediction

Both teams are highly motivated: Burnley are fighting for the title, while Millwall are battling for a play-off spot. But the Clarets are playing at home, where they’ve been unbeaten all season. I’m backing the hosts to win at odds of 1.61.