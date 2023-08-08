Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.05 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 11, Turf Moor (Burnley) will host the match of the 1st round of the English Premier League, in which Burnley will compete with Manchester City. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Burnley



The club stayed in the Premier League for a long time due to the work of Sean Daish. He promoted “the Clarets” from the Championship twice and even managed to finish in the 7th place once, just behind the six giants, and bring his wards to the European competitions. Still, the era of the red-haired manager ended in 2021. And it was not he who raised the team to the Premier League, but Vincent Kompany. The Belgian specialist did not particularly shine as a coach in his homeland, with Anderlecht, but this time, his job was brilliant, taking the 1st place ahead of schedule. It is clear that the start in the elite division needs to strengthen the squad – the management signed up the contracts with both experienced veterans (for instance, Redmond) and promising youth (like Trafford); moreover, a lot of legionnaires were recruited – Amdouni, Beyer, Bruun Larsen, Koleosho. It goes without saying that the start is the most difficult, albeit at the home arena, but with the owner of the so-called “treble”.

Manchester City



The team has been going to its current peak for a very long time – both till Guardiola and already under the rule of the Catalan specialist. First, Pep established dominance at the inner arena, which was broken only by powerful Liverpool in the coronavirus season. Still, it didn’t succeed to win the Champions League – there happened the defeat in the decisive match against Chelsea, when the team was in the status of a clear favourite or the shocking end of the semi-final of 2022 in the battle with Real Madrid. Finally, speaking about the previous season, “the Citizens”, strengthened by Haaland, took the desired trophy. Having repeated the achievement of the neighbours from “the United” of the time of Sir Alex, it seems that “the Sky Blues” slowed down a bit. It is reasonable to mention that it has not made purchases of the level of the previous year, like Erling, limiting itself only to Kovačić. He seems to be called to replace Gundogan – the captain still chose not to renew the contract and left for Barcelona. There are others who have left or are going to – does the team have enough strength to stay on top?

The statistics of head-to-head matches



It goes without saying that “the City” is dominating in this pair. It had won both matches with a total 0-8 score before the relegation of “the Clarets”, in the season of 2021/2022. Speaking about the cup tournament, Kompany was defeated by the former teammates with a 0-6 score in March.

Predictions



Bookmakers are waiting for an easy victory for the guests. Still, Burnley will try to find a kind of response. Thus, we can take a chance and bet on “both teams to score: yes” (odd: 2.05).

