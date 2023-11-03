Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 11th round of the English Premier League there will be a match between the teams “Burnley” and “Crystal Palace”. The meeting will take place on November 4. It’s interesting that last season the hosts won the Championship, but next season they risk ending up there again.

Burnley

This team is not a frequent guest of the elite of English football, although in its history it has won the English Championship twice.

There has only been one case in history where Burnley stayed in the Premier League for more than one season. Apparently, already in 2024 the team will begin playing in its usual second division.

After ten matches played, Burnley is in 19th place with just four points. The saddest thing about this story is that they are losing even to their direct competitors for survival. This happened in the game with Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace

This team has long staked its claim to the title of middle peasant in the Premier League. They are no longer fighting to maintain their place in the elite of English football, but they cannot jump over their heads.

In the last two matches, the Eagles met with favorites - Tottenham and Newcastle - and lost both meetings.

After such a series, they dropped to 13th place in the standings and now have 12 points.

Apparently, in a game with outsiders, the guests only count on victory, and they may succeed.

Interesting facts and match prediction

The home team have lost 5 of their last 6 matches.

According to the bookmakers, the guests are favorites, although it doesn’t look very likely.