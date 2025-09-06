Burgos vs Las Palmas: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 7 September 2025
On September 7th, as part of the fourth round of the Spanish Segunda, Burgos will play at home, while Las Palmas travel as the visiting side. For a detailed breakdown of both teams and a match prediction, read on below.
Match preview
After finishing 12th last season, Burgos made a conscious effort to strengthen their squad, securing several high-quality and experienced signings during the summer transfer window. In four pre-season friendlies, Miguel Ramis’ side picked up two wins and two draws, conceding just two goals across those matches.
In the opening three rounds of the league, Burgos have collected 4 points from a win, a draw, and a loss, with an aggregate score of 6:3. In August, they made a statement at home with a resounding 5-1 victory over Cultural Leonesa, followed by a goalless draw with Deportivo, but then slipped to a 1-2 defeat against Andorra.
Las Palmas also spent the off-season working on squad depth and overall quality. In five pre-season fixtures, Las Palmas faced tougher opponents such as Brighton and Orlando Pirates. In those five friendlies, the Yellow-Blues managed just one win, suffered two defeats, and drew twice.
Las Palmas’ start to the Segunda campaign has mirrored Burgos': a 3-1 win over Cordoba, a 1-1 draw with FC Andorra, and a narrow 0-1 home loss to Malaga.
Probable line-ups
Burgos: Cantero, Arroyo, Cordoba, Perez, Miguel, Morante, Atienza, Gonzalez, Curro, Cordoba I, Niño
Las Palmas: Gorkash, Marvin, Sergio Garcia, Marmol, Clemente, Fuster, Luaodys, Amatucci, Garcia, Lukovic, Recoba
Match facts and head-to-head
- In four meetings between these teams, Burgos have claimed two wins and there have been two draws
- In their last eight matches, Burgos have lost only once: four draws and three wins
- Las Palmas have conceded in seven consecutive matches
Prediction
Given the head-to-head history and the generally low-scoring tendencies of both sides, I expect goals to be at a premium in this encounter. My prediction: total under (2.5) – at 1.55 odds.