Burgos vs Las Palmas: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 7 September 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Burgos CF vs Las Palmas prediction @UDLP_Oficial / X
Burgos CF
07 sep 2025, 10:15
- : -
Spain, Estadio El Plantio
Las Palmas
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 7th, as part of the fourth round of the Spanish Segunda, Burgos will play at home, while Las Palmas travel as the visiting side. For a detailed breakdown of both teams and a match prediction, read on below.

Match preview

After finishing 12th last season, Burgos made a conscious effort to strengthen their squad, securing several high-quality and experienced signings during the summer transfer window. In four pre-season friendlies, Miguel Ramis’ side picked up two wins and two draws, conceding just two goals across those matches.

In the opening three rounds of the league, Burgos have collected 4 points from a win, a draw, and a loss, with an aggregate score of 6:3. In August, they made a statement at home with a resounding 5-1 victory over Cultural Leonesa, followed by a goalless draw with Deportivo, but then slipped to a 1-2 defeat against Andorra.

Las Palmas also spent the off-season working on squad depth and overall quality. In five pre-season fixtures, Las Palmas faced tougher opponents such as Brighton and Orlando Pirates. In those five friendlies, the Yellow-Blues managed just one win, suffered two defeats, and drew twice.

Las Palmas’ start to the Segunda campaign has mirrored Burgos': a 3-1 win over Cordoba, a 1-1 draw with FC Andorra, and a narrow 0-1 home loss to Malaga.

Probable line-ups

Burgos: Cantero, Arroyo, Cordoba, Perez, Miguel, Morante, Atienza, Gonzalez, Curro, Cordoba I, Niño

Las Palmas: Gorkash, Marvin, Sergio Garcia, Marmol, Clemente, Fuster, Luaodys, Amatucci, Garcia, Lukovic, Recoba

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In four meetings between these teams, Burgos have claimed two wins and there have been two draws
  • In their last eight matches, Burgos have lost only once: four draws and three wins
  • Las Palmas have conceded in seven consecutive matches

Prediction

Given the head-to-head history and the generally low-scoring tendencies of both sides, I expect goals to be at a premium in this encounter. My prediction: total under (2.5) – at 1.55 odds.

