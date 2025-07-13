Buducnost vs Noah, Champions League, second leg. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 15, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.78 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The second leg of the Champions League first qualifying round will take place on Tuesday in Podgorica, where Buducnost hosts Noah. The first match ended with a narrow 1-0 victory for Noah. Here’s a quick preview and my betting tip for this match.



Match preview

Montenegro’s champions returned from their training camp only to deliver an unconvincing performance in Armenia. The team made numerous mistakes, failed to create real threats, struggled to control possession, and played a very physical game. As a result, they racked up four yellow cards and managed only three shots all game (with just one on target).

Will the tide turn at home? There’s no way back — Buducnost must win by two goals if they want to keep their Champions League dreams alive.

Noah looked more active in the first leg. They controlled nearly 60% of the ball but barely created any real danger in front of Montenegro’s champions’ goal. The exception was the lone goal, scored from just outside the penalty area.

Noah’s task is clear: stay solid at the back, just as they did at home. All players are fit, with no suspensions or injuries, so there’s nothing to stop them from fielding their best lineup.

Probable lineups

Buducnost: Mijatovic, Grivic, Serikov, Djurickovic, Orahovac, Piscevic, Milickovic, Strumia, Ivanovic, Gasevic, Bulatovic

Noah: Chancharevic, Ferreira, Silva, Muradyan, Sualehe, Manvelyan, Eteki, Sangare, Grgic, Gregorio, Penson

Match facts and head-to-head

The previous meeting ended in a 1-0 win for Noah

Noah have kept a clean sheet in only two of their last eight matches

Both teams have scored in just three of Buducnost’s last ten matches

Prediction

The importance of this match and the result of the first leg will put pressure on both teams, which could lead to mistakes on either side. My bet: both teams to score – YES at 1.78