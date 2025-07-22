RU RU ES ES FR FR
Buducnost vs Milsami: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg?

Buducnost vs Milsami: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg?

Buducnost Podgorica vs FC Milsami Orhei prediction Photo: https://x.com/fk_buducnost_pg
Buducnost Podgorica
23 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Podgorica, Stadion Pod Goricom
FC Milsami Orhei
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On Wednesday, July 23, Buducnost will host Milsami in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on this intriguing matchup.

Buducnost vs Milsami: Match preview

Last season, Buducnost cruised to the Montenegrin championship in dominant fashion. The team secured the title with a 24-point cushion—claiming their second trophy in the past three years. Buducnost kicked off their preseason earlier than most, as they entered the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. However, their European ambitions were quickly halted: a 0-1 defeat to Noah in the first leg and a 2-2 draw in the return leg saw them bow out. Now, the Podgorica side will look to make a deeper run in the Conference League. Two legs against Moldovan outfit Milsami await, with the new Montenegrin league campaign set to begin in early August.

Milsami, meanwhile, captured their first championship title in a decade last season, earning a shot at Champions League qualification. Like Buducnost, they stumbled at the first hurdle: a 0-1 loss to KuPS in the opening match followed by a goalless draw in the second leg. Now comes a chance to impress on the Conference League stage. Crucially, Milsami are in better competitive rhythm, having already kicked off the new Moldovan league season. Four rounds in, they’ve claimed three wins and one defeat, sitting second in the standings, four points off the top.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Buducnost have won just once in their last five matches.
  • Buducnost have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive games.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between Buducnost and Milsami.

Probable lineups

  • Buducnost: Domazetovic, Serikov, Gasevic, Grivic, Djurikovic, Orahovac, Milickovic, Piscevic, Strumia, Bulatovic, Ivanovic
  • Milsami: Tîmbur, Asmelash, Lupano, Taki, Nwaeze, Gînsari, Hali, Yoda, Olatunde-Matthew, Ndon, Kalabatama

Prediction

Buducnost have home advantage—a clear plus—but their opponents are in sharper form, having already played several competitive fixtures. It’s likely that neither side will take big risks in this opening leg. Don’t expect a high-scoring affair. My pick: under 3 total goals at odds of 1.57.

