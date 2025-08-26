RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Brugge vs Rangers: Do Rangers have a chance at a comeback?

Brugge vs Rangers: Do Rangers have a chance at a comeback?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Club Brugge vs Rangers prediction Getty Images
27 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Bruges, Jan Breydel Stadion
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Club Brugge
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff, Brugge will face Rangers. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, with kick-off at 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my preview and prediction for this clash.

Brugge vs Rangers: Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first leg, Brugge defeated Rangers 3-1.
  • Brugge are on a five-match winning streak.
  • Brugge have scored at least once in each of their last 18 matches.
  • Rangers have won just once in their last five fixtures.
  • Rangers have conceded in five consecutive matches.
  • Rangers are on a 16-match scoring run.
  • The teams have met four times before: two draws, one win each for Brugge and Rangers.

Brugge vs Rangers: Match preview

In the first leg, Rangers hosted Brugge and endured a disastrous start. The Scots conceded in the 3rd, 7th, and 20th minutes. A 0-3 deficit by the 20th minute all but dashed their comeback hopes. The hosts pulled one back in the 50th minute but couldn’t do more. The result: a confident 3-1 victory for Brugge.

Now the Belgians will play at home, where their chances look even stronger. The team has started well in their domestic league: three wins and one defeat to Mechelen (1-2). After four rounds, Brugge have collected nine points with a game in hand. They trail the leader by four points, but a win in their rescheduled match could close the gap.

Rangers have already kicked off the new Scottish Premiership season, but the results are disappointing: no wins in three rounds. Still, they haven’t lost either—three draws and just three points, putting them seventh in the table. Domestically, Rangers’ only success came in the League Cup, beating Alloa 4-2.

Probable line-ups

  • Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Sylla; Onyedika, Vanaken, Stankovic; Forbes, Vermant, Tzolis
  • Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Djiya, Megoma; Diomande, Rothwell, Raskin; Antman, Danilo, Gassama

Prediction

Brugge delivered a commanding performance in the first leg and continue to impress, riding a five-match winning streak. Rangers will have to push forward and chase a two-goal victory. However, it seems unlikely the Belgians will let their advantage slip. My prediction: Brugge to win.

