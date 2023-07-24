Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.86 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 27, Jan Breydel Stadion (Brugge) will host the first leg of the 1/4 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Brugge will compete with Aarhus. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Brugge



The team took 3 of its 18 league titles in 2020-2022. It goes without saying that “the Black and Blues” were determined to win the golden medals again. Instead, the favourite, often replacing the coaches, eventually finished only in the 4th position in the Jupiler Pro League. At the same time, it is curious that the Belgian club demonstrated pretty good performance in the Champions League. There, having appeared in a seemingly difficult company with Atletico, Bayer and Porto, the outsider won all 3 matches of the first lap. On the other hand, the higher mentioned successes were followed by only a couple of draws and, speaking about the play-offs, nothing happened to oppose Benfica already at the 1/8 final stage – a 0-2 score at the home arena and a 1-5 result in Lisbon. As it had been expected, the mentor was replaced again in the summer. Nowadays, the position is taken by Ronny Deila, who worked with Standard Liege without much brilliance in the previous season.

Aarhus



The club has repeatedly taken both league titles (5 times) and the cup of the country (9 times). Still, the previous time “the Whites” took the trophy was back in 1996. Then it turned out to win the last Danish Landspokal Cup, also in combination with the vice-championship. One can note the previous season, when, being under the rule of a new mentor, Uwe Rösler, the team managed to “climb” from the 10th place in 2022 to the bronze medals. That was enough to return to the Conference League. The Danish team, to be honest, performed in a pretty unsuccessful way there, capitulating to the very first enemy, Larne. It achieved a draw at the home arena and there was a minimal, but defeat, with a final 1-2 score in Northern Ireland.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



These teams have not previously “crossed paths” and, therefore, will hold their first head-to-head match on Thursday.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that the Belgian team, which will play on the native field, should secure a good handicap before travelling to Denmark. Let’s choose a bet on the hosts of the arena with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.86).

