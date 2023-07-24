RU RU
Main Predictions Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023

Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023

Club Bruges Club Bruges
Europa Conference League 27 july 2023, 14:00 Club Bruges - AGF
-
- : -
International, Bruges, Jan Breydel Stadion
AGF AGF
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.86

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now

On July 27, Jan Breydel Stadion (Brugge) will host the first leg of the 1/4 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Brugge will compete with Aarhus. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Brugge


The team took 3 of its 18 league titles in 2020-2022. It goes without saying that “the Black and Blues” were determined to win the golden medals again. Instead, the favourite, often replacing the coaches, eventually finished only in the 4th position in the Jupiler Pro League. At the same time, it is curious that the Belgian club demonstrated pretty good performance in the Champions League. There, having appeared in a seemingly difficult company with Atletico, Bayer and Porto, the outsider won all 3 matches of the first lap. On the other hand, the higher mentioned successes were followed by only a couple of draws and, speaking about the play-offs, nothing happened to oppose Benfica already at the 1/8 final stage – a 0-2 score at the home arena and a 1-5 result in Lisbon. As it had been expected, the mentor was replaced again in the summer. Nowadays, the position is taken by Ronny Deila, who worked with Standard Liege without much brilliance in the previous season.

Aarhus


The club has repeatedly taken both league titles (5 times) and the cup of the country (9 times). Still, the previous time “the Whites” took the trophy was back in 1996. Then it turned out to win the last Danish Landspokal Cup, also in combination with the vice-championship. One can note the previous season, when, being under the rule of a new mentor, Uwe Rösler, the team managed to “climb” from the 10th place in 2022 to the bronze medals. That was enough to return to the Conference League. The Danish team, to be honest, performed in a pretty unsuccessful way there, capitulating to the very first enemy, Larne. It achieved a draw at the home arena and there was a minimal, but defeat, with a final 1-2 score in Northern Ireland.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


These teams have not previously “crossed paths” and, therefore, will hold their first head-to-head match on Thursday.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the Belgian team, which will play on the native field, should secure a good handicap before travelling to Denmark. Let’s choose a bet on the hosts of the arena with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.86).

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.86

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Champions League Today, 12:00 Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Zalgiris Vilnius Odds: 1.87 Galatasaray Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Champions League Today, 14:00 Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Dinamo Zagreb Odds: 2 FC Astana Bet now MelBet
Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023 Champions League Today, 14:00 Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023 SC Dnipro-1 Odds: 1.7 Panathinaikos Bet now MelBet
Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Champions League Today, 14:00 Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 SC Dnipro-1 Odds: 1.74 Panathinaikos Recommended MelBet
Servette vs Genk predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Champions League Today, 14:30 Servette vs Genk predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Servette FC Odds: 1.7 Genk Bet now Linebet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Former Shakhtar midfielder may go to Russia Football news Today, 04:00 PSG found a way to quickly get rid of Mbappe Football news Today, 03:00 West Ham ready to spend big money for Chelsea player Football news Yesterday, 17:24 Barcelona not interested in signing Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 17:20 Galatasaray announce signing of star winger from Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:13 Liverpool scored four goals against the club in the Second Bundesliga, but could not win Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Inter want to buy the best goalkeeper in the world Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Inter Miami could sign Real Madrid legend Football news Yesterday, 13:55 Kylian Mbappe Receives Incredible Offer From Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 13:49 Borussia Dortmund buy Bayern midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023 Football Today Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football Today Servette vs Genk predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Breidablik vs Copenhagen 25 July 2023 Football Today Corinthians vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023 Football 26 july 2023 Struga vs Budućnost predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023 Football 26 july 2023 Prediction for Midtjylland vs Progress 26 July 2023 Football 26 july 2023 Sheriff vs Maccabi Haifa predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023