Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Brøndby vs HB Torshavn: who will advance to the next qualifying round?

Brøndby vs HB Torshavn: who will advance to the next qualifying round?

Brondby IF vs HB Torshavn prediction Photo: https://x.com/BrondbyIF
Brondby IF
31 july 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Brondby, Broendby Stadion
HB Torshavn
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the second leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers, Brøndby will host HB Torshavn on their home turf. The match is set for Thursday, July 31, kicking off at 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for this clash.

Brøndby vs HB Torshavn: match preview

The first leg ended in a sensational draw. Brøndby took the lead in the 62nd minute, but the team from the Faroe Islands salvaged a result with an equalizer in the 89th. HB Torshavn came away with a crucial outcome in that clash.

Brøndby have already kicked off the new Danish Superliga season. They've played two matches and won both: first a 3-0 victory over Silkeborg, then a narrow 1-0 win against Nordsjælland. Their Conference League qualifying campaign began with the match against HB Torshavn.

The Faroese club is currently in the thick of their domestic Premier League season. HB Torshavn sit third in the table, boasting 35 points after 16 rounds. They share the second spot and are still very much in the hunt for it. The gap to the leaders stands at 11 points, so contending for the championship will be a real challenge.

For the record, the winner of this tie will face the victor of the Vllaznia vs Vikingur Reykjavik showdown.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first encounter between these sides ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Brøndby are unbeaten in eight straight matches: six wins and two draws.
  • HB Torshavn are undefeated in their last nine fixtures.
  • Both teams have been consistently finding the net: Brøndby have scored in at least their last 11 matches, HB Torshavn in the same number.
  • This will be only the second ever head-to-head meeting between the clubs.

Probable lineups

  • Brøndby: Pentz, Kjelert, Klaiber, Vanlerberghe, Lauritsen, Nartey, Vallis, Wass, Bischoff, Divkovic, Bundgaard
  • HB Torshavn: Gestsson, Dam, Chukwudi, Sørensen, Jonsson, Davidsen, Skit, Muritsen, Dal, Samuelsson, Samba

Prediction

Brøndby were clear favorites even away from home, and even more so in front of their own fans. I believe the team will be fired up after the first game and determined to take care of business this time. I expect them to win and advance. My bet: Brøndby individual total over 3 goals at odds of 1.7.

