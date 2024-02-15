RU RU NG NG
Bristol Flyers vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Jan Novak
Bristol Flyers vs London Lions prediction
Bristol Flyers Bristol Flyers
BBL 17 feb 2024, 14:00 Bristol Flyers - London Lions
Bristol , SGS WISE Arena
London Lions London Lions
Prediction on game W2(-5.5)
Odds: 1.67

In the regular championship of the British Basketball League, a match between the Bristol Flyers and the London Lions will take place. The game will be held in Bristol on Saturday, February 17. The game is scheduled to start at 21:00 Central European Time.

Bristol Flyers

There is still plenty of time and games left in the regular season, but the Flyers are aiming for a playoff spot. The team from Bristol has solid grounds for this aspiration. In their previous 25 matches, the team has won 11 times and currently holds a decent seventh position. The gap from the ninth position is four victories. However, the team is currently in poor form and has suffered three defeats in their last matches. While losses to Caledonia and Cheshire can be understood, Bristol's performance against direct competitor Surrey United was underwhelming.

London Lions

The strongest club in Britain in recent years continues to demonstrate its consistently high level this season. In 29 BBL matches, the London Lions have suffered only three defeats and confidently lead the league table. Such results are admirable and allow the team to dominate in the national championship. The same applies to their performances in the Eurocup, where the team comfortably won their group and advanced to the playoffs.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Bristol has lost their last three matches.
  • The Lions have won their last four matches in the BBL.
  • In the current season, the teams have already played two games and exchanged home victories.

Bristol Flyers vs London Lions Prediction

I believe that the guests will manage to secure a victory with a comfortable margin. I suggest betting on London's triumph with a handicap of -5.5.

Odds: 1.67

