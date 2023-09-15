RU RU NG NG
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Bristol City Bristol City
Championship England 16 sep 2023, 10:00 Bristol City - West Bromwich
-
- : -
England, Bristol, Ashton Gate
West Bromwich West Bromwich
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.94

On Saturday, September 16, the match of the sixth round of the English Championship will take place, in which Bristol City will host West Bromwich. The neighbors in the standings, who are fighting to reach the elite of English football, will compete in a head-to-head confrontation.

Bristol City

Following the results of five rounds, the team is in eighth place in the standings and in the new season, Bristol City lost only once. The team also has two wins and two draws.

Bristol City currently have eight points. In five matches, the team scored very few goals - only five times. Bristol City missed exactly the same amount.

It is clear that the team is not tasked with reaching the elite of English football, but so far things are going quite well and Bristol City has a chance of getting into the top six teams at the end of the season.

West Bromwich

The visitors started the new season a little worse than their next opponents. The team is in 11th place in the standings and has seven points.

West Bromwich lost two matches, drew once and won twice. At the same time, the team's performance is much higher than that of Bristol City. In five matches, she scored ten goals and conceded nine goals.

Surely West Bromwich are not faced with the task of fighting for the top six, but they are simply obliged to score points in matches with equal opponents.

Match forecast

It seems to me that open football awaits us in this meeting. I would venture to guess that a lot of goals will be scored here. I will bet on the outcome of the match total over 2.5 for odds of 1.94.

