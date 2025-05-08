RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 8 May 2025

Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 8 May 2025

Jason Collins
Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction Photo: https://www.beinsports.com/ Author unknown
Bristol City Bristol City
EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Bristol City - Sheffield United
-
- : -
England, Bristol, Ashton Gate
Sheffield United Sheffield United
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.71
The Championship season has officially come to a close, and now it's time for the playoffs—where four teams will battle it out for a coveted spot in the Premier League. Here’s my prediction for the Bristol City vs Sheffield United clash, with the first leg set for May 8.

Bristol City

Securing a top-six finish in the Championship is a solid achievement for Bristol City, even if a Premier League promotion seems a long shot. The Robins fought tooth and nail until the final round to clinch their playoff berth, with fierce competition and a slice of good fortune on their side. They finished the regular season on a three-match winless streak, picking up just a single point during that run.

In the last round, Bristol City needed a win to guarantee their playoff spot, but they only managed a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Preston, coming back from a 0-2 deficit. Luck was on their side, as their rivals failed to capitalize on this slip-up. Five players will be sidelined due to injuries.

Sheffield United

The Blades had every chance to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League—they led the pack for a good stretch, but faltered down the home stretch. Sheffield United lost four of their last seven Championship matches, slipping to third place. They finished a full 10 points behind the top two, but held a comfortable 14-point cushion over fourth-placed Sunderland.

In the final round, Sheffield United couldn't beat a determined Blackburn at home—settling for a 1-1 draw. That result actually helped their upcoming opponents: had Sheffield lost, Blackburn would have taken the playoff spot instead of Bristol City. Four players will be unavailable for the upcoming showdown.

Probable line-ups

  • Bristol City: O'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Hirakawa, Williams, Knight, McCrorie, Twine, Wells, Bird.
  • Sheffield United: Davies, Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Holding, McCallum, Viní Souza, Peck, Brooks, O'Hara, Hamer, Cannon.

Match facts

  • Bristol City are strong at home: 13 wins, 7 draws, and just three defeats.
  • Sheffield United have claimed 13 away victories, suffered six defeats, and drawn four times on the road.
  • The odds for this encounter are: Home win – 2.9, Draw – 2.98, Away win – 2.68.

H2H

Both head-to-head meetings this season were fierce battles. Sheffield United won the first leg away 2-1, scoring the winner in the 90+8th minute. The second match ended 1-1, with Bristol City equalizing in the 90th minute.

Prediction

I’m expecting a tough and unpredictable contest that could go either way. Bookmakers have wisely avoided picking a clear favorite for the first leg. While Sheffield United might look stronger on paper, Bristol City’s home advantage levels the playing field. I’ll take a risk and back the visitors with a draw no bet.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.71
