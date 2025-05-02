Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five?

Prediction on game Win Bristol City Odds: 1.73 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

In the final round of the Championship, Bristol City will host Preston. The match will take place on Saturday, May 3, at 13:30 Central European Time. I'm offering a prediction on the winner of this clash.

Bristol City – Preston: facts and head-to-head record

Bristol City have lost their last two matches.

At home, the team is unbeaten in seven consecutive games, winning six of them.

Preston are winless in eight straight rounds, losing six of those.

The team has failed to keep a clean sheet for 11 games in a row, while Bristol have conceded in 10 straight.

Preston are on a six-game scoring streak.

Bristol City lose without scoring in 22% of their matches.

In the first round, Bristol City beat Preston 2-1. Since 2021, Preston have not won a head-to-head meeting.

Bristol City – Preston: match preview

Bristol City remain in the hunt for a Championship playoff spot. The team sits fifth in the table with 67 points from 45 rounds. Their lead over seventh place is just two points, making a win in this match absolutely crucial for a playoff berth and the chance to fight for promotion to the Premier League. Although their form is inconsistent—with two straight losses—Bristol look strong at home, unbeaten in their last seven on their own turf.

Preston are in even worse shape—eight matches without a win. The team is languishing near the foot of the table with 49 points, only one point clear of the relegation zone. To secure their Championship status, they desperately need a victory here.

Probable lineups

Bristol City: O’Leary, Tanner, Dickie, Vyner; McCrorie, Knight, McGuane, Roberts; Bird, Mehmeti; Wells

Preston: Cornell; Storey, Gibson, Lindsay; Kessler-Hayden, Thordarson, Whiteman, Brady, Megoma; Riis, Osmajic

Prediction

Both teams are highly motivated: Bristol are fighting for the playoffs, Preston for survival. It promises to be a tense encounter, but at home, Bristol City play with confidence and consistency. My bet: a home win at odds of 1.73.