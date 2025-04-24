RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football A-League Men Australia Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Brisbane Roar FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction Photo: https://x.com/brisbaneroar/Author unknownn
Brisbane Roar FC Brisbane Roar FC
A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 01:00 Brisbane Roar FC - Wellington Phoenix
-
- : -
Australia, Brisbane, Kayo Stadium
Wellington Phoenix Wellington Phoenix
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.59
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, in the 28th round of the Australian A-League regular season, Brisbane Roar will host Wellington Phoenix on their home turf. Let's consider a bet on the teams' scoring ability in this matchup.

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar sits at 12th place in the league table, having collected only 15 points after 24 rounds. In the last five matches, the team has achieved one win, one draw, and suffered three losses. However, in the last two rounds, Brisbane remained unbeaten: first defeating Western United 2-1, then drawing 1-1 with Adelaide United. Defensive issues persist though, as the team has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five matches.

The home record remains dismal: Brisbane Roar is the worst team in the league when it comes to home games. In 12 home matches, the team has secured only one victory, drawn twice, and suffered nine defeats, with a total goal difference of 11:26.

Defense is one of the weakest links. Over 24 league matches, Roar has conceded 50 goals — the third-worst record in the league. Only two teams have conceded more, with 55 goals each. Earlier this season, Brisbane and Wellington Phoenix faced each other, ending in a 1-1 draw.

Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix is in 11th place in the league table after 24 matches, with 24 points. In the last five matches, the team has suffered two losses, secured one victory, and drawn twice. Both of the last rounds ended in 2-3 defeats for Phoenix — first at home against Melbourne Victory, then away to Adelaide United.

Nonetheless, the attacking line looks confident: 9 goals in five matches, averaging 1.8 goals per game. However, the defense is less impressive, having conceded 10 goals in the same period. On the road, Wellington has won 4 out of 12 matches this season, scoring 16 goals and conceding 25.

It's also worth noting that Wellington Phoenix has not lost to Brisbane Roar in seven consecutive matches: 4 wins and 3 draws.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

  • Brisbane Roar has not won 9 out of the last 11 matches.
  • 3 out of the last 4 matches for Brisbane Roar ended with a total of over 2.5 goals.
  • In 9 out of the last 10 matches involving Brisbane Roar, both teams scored.
  • Wellington Phoenix has not won 10 out of the last 11 matches.
  • 5 out of the last 6 matches involving Wellington ended with a total of over 2.5 goals.
  • In 7 out of the last 8 matches involving Wellington, both teams scored.
  • Wellington Phoenix has not lost 9 out of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • In 4 out of the last 5 head-to-head meetings, both teams scored.

Probable lineups

  • Brisbane Roar: Acton, Savala, Biliti, Herrington, Hingert, Elazic, Klein, O'Shea, Brazete, Berengue, Abubakar.
  • Wellington Phoenix: Oluwayemi, Piper, Wootton, Sutton, Payne, Kelly, Rufer, Sheridan, Hughes, Isige, Barbarouses.

Match prediction for Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix

The match between Brisbane Roar and Wellington Phoenix promises to be interesting. Brisbane Roar continues to work on improving their game, especially in defense, but recent results show the team still faces serious challenges in this area. Meanwhile, Wellington Phoenix, despite recent losses, remains a more stable opponent and hasn't lost to Brisbane in their last seven encounters. Phoenix's attacking line looks quite confident, although their defense leaves much to be desired. My bet for this match is both teams to score with odds of 1.59.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.59
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction Mutua Madrid Open 25 apr 2025, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - April 25, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.94 Marta Kostyuk Recommended Betwinner
Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 03:00 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers prediction: can the visitors secure three points? Newcastle Jets Odds: 2.02 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 05:35 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.72 Adelaide United Bet now 1Win
Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 07:30 QPR vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.96 Burnley Recommended 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 apr 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 26, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.66 AmaZulu Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: are we in for a goal fest? Hoffenheim Odds: 2.06 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.5 Borussia Moenchengladbach Recommended 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.54 Leicester Bet now 1Win
Millwall vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Millwall Odds: 1.6 Swansea Bet now 1xBet
Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.86 Norwich Recommended 1xBet
Hull vs Derby prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Hull Odds: 1.8 Derby Bet now 1xBet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.82 Portsmouth Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Macarthur FC - : - Melbourne Victory 25 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
VfB Stuttgart - : - FC Heidenheim 25 apr 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
VfB Stuttgart
-
FC Heidenheim
-
14:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Nice 25 apr 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Nice
-
14:45
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Alajuelense Fined Heavily After National Classic for Repeated Offenses and Misconduct Football news Today, 22:29 Costa Rican Football Rocked as Santos Deemed Technically Bankrupt by Fedefútbol Football news Today, 22:20 MLS Clubs Eye Jamie Vardy After Leicester Farewell Amid Retirement Concerns Football news Today, 21:35 FIFA Sets Tentative Date and Venue for América vs LAFC Despite Ongoing TAS Ruling on León Football news Today, 21:18 São Paulo Working on Deal With Lazio to Keep Marcos Antônio Past June Football news Today, 21:05 Gallardo Nears Final Lineup as River Gears Up for Superclásico Clash Football news Today, 20:34 Peru Set to Appoint World Cup Veteran as Next Head Coach Football news Today, 20:15 PSG Acquires Miramar Misiones in Strategic Sports Alliance Football news Today, 19:50 Sporting Cristal Handed Tough Sanction Over Racist Incidents in Liga 1 Football news Today, 19:43 Chucky Lozano Breaks Silence Over Mexico Snub and Eyes National Team Return
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores