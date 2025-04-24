Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.59 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, in the 28th round of the Australian A-League regular season, Brisbane Roar will host Wellington Phoenix on their home turf. Let's consider a bet on the teams' scoring ability in this matchup.

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar sits at 12th place in the league table, having collected only 15 points after 24 rounds. In the last five matches, the team has achieved one win, one draw, and suffered three losses. However, in the last two rounds, Brisbane remained unbeaten: first defeating Western United 2-1, then drawing 1-1 with Adelaide United. Defensive issues persist though, as the team has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five matches.

The home record remains dismal: Brisbane Roar is the worst team in the league when it comes to home games. In 12 home matches, the team has secured only one victory, drawn twice, and suffered nine defeats, with a total goal difference of 11:26.

Defense is one of the weakest links. Over 24 league matches, Roar has conceded 50 goals — the third-worst record in the league. Only two teams have conceded more, with 55 goals each. Earlier this season, Brisbane and Wellington Phoenix faced each other, ending in a 1-1 draw.

Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix is in 11th place in the league table after 24 matches, with 24 points. In the last five matches, the team has suffered two losses, secured one victory, and drawn twice. Both of the last rounds ended in 2-3 defeats for Phoenix — first at home against Melbourne Victory, then away to Adelaide United.

Nonetheless, the attacking line looks confident: 9 goals in five matches, averaging 1.8 goals per game. However, the defense is less impressive, having conceded 10 goals in the same period. On the road, Wellington has won 4 out of 12 matches this season, scoring 16 goals and conceding 25.

It's also worth noting that Wellington Phoenix has not lost to Brisbane Roar in seven consecutive matches: 4 wins and 3 draws.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

Brisbane Roar has not won 9 out of the last 11 matches.

3 out of the last 4 matches for Brisbane Roar ended with a total of over 2.5 goals.

In 9 out of the last 10 matches involving Brisbane Roar, both teams scored.

Wellington Phoenix has not won 10 out of the last 11 matches.

5 out of the last 6 matches involving Wellington ended with a total of over 2.5 goals.

In 7 out of the last 8 matches involving Wellington, both teams scored.

Wellington Phoenix has not lost 9 out of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.

In 4 out of the last 5 head-to-head meetings, both teams scored.

Probable lineups

Brisbane Roar: Acton, Savala, Biliti, Herrington, Hingert, Elazic, Klein, O'Shea, Brazete, Berengue, Abubakar.

Wellington Phoenix: Oluwayemi, Piper, Wootton, Sutton, Payne, Kelly, Rufer, Sheridan, Hughes, Isige, Barbarouses.

Match prediction for Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix

The match between Brisbane Roar and Wellington Phoenix promises to be interesting. Brisbane Roar continues to work on improving their game, especially in defense, but recent results show the team still faces serious challenges in this area. Meanwhile, Wellington Phoenix, despite recent losses, remains a more stable opponent and hasn't lost to Brisbane in their last seven encounters. Phoenix's attacking line looks quite confident, although their defense leaves much to be desired. My bet for this match is both teams to score with odds of 1.59.